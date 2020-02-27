The Charlotte-based Billy Graham Evangelistic Association has brought legal action against a venue in Glasgow, Scotland, for attempting to block Franklin Graham's appearance in the city during his planned summer preaching tour of Great Britain.
All eight venues on Graham's tour have canceled his appearances over what officials in the British cities call the evangelist's "repulsive" and "discriminatory" anti-gay views, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.
The Scottish Event Campus had until today to explain to a court why it revoked its contract with the North Carolina evangelist, association officials said in a news release on www.BillyGraham.org.
The Scottish court "has recognized the importance and the urgency of resolving" the dispute "by ordering expedited treatment of the case," according to the release. "This case has wide-reaching ramifications for religious freedom and democracy in the UK and Europe," Graham said in the release.
In the statement, Graham said he encourages the Scottish Event Campus "to meet with us and discuss options for a way forward. Let's work toward a resolution."
Graham is president and CEO of the association that's named for his father.
"This is ultimately about whether the Scottish Event Campus will discriminate against the religious beliefs of Christians," he said in the statement.
The association asked the Glasgow Sheriff Court to issue an interim order allowing the May 30 event to go on as planned, the Glasgow Evening Times reported Saturday.
Graham said earlier this month the tour will continue in the originally scheduled cities. He has said opposition to his tour in the U.K. comes from "a small but vocal minority."
In early February, Graham told The Guardian newspaper: "We had contracts signed and, in some cases, deposits paid. I haven't broken any laws. We are being denied because of religious beliefs and our faith. It's a freedom of religion issue and also a free speech issue.
"We have attorneys trying to get the venues to reverse their decisions," he told The Guardian. "We certainly have a legal position we're standing on."
On Facebook this month, Graham said he wasn't surprised by the opposition. His father, the late Billy Graham, "experienced the very same hostility" before his 1954 London Crusade at various venues, he said, including Harringay Arena and Wembley Stadium.
"When my father first came to Harringay, there was a petition circulated by many churches demanding that he not be allowed in the country," Graham said in the statement.
Graham also penned "a letter to the LGBTQ community in the UK" and posted it to Facebook in late January, the Observer previously reported. He said he did not intend "to bring hateful speech to your community. This is just not true."
Graham maintained in the letter his stance that "God defines homosexuality as sin."
"But God goes even further than that, to say that we are all sinners — myself included," he wrote.
On Tuesday, officials with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association reported that support for Franklin Graham and his tour in the UK remains strong.
"More than 4,200 believers in the United Kingdom have shown their support for Franklin Graham's upcoming tour by attending our Christian Life & Witness Course," according to an association Facebook post. "This pre-event training includes practical tips for pointing people to Christ — during the Graham Tour and in everyday life."
In a news release, association officials said more than 2,000 churches of various denominations across the UK "are now collaborating with this historic evangelistic effort."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.