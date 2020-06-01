Pentecost may be my favorite church day. I love the image of a frustrated God chasing Christians out of their comfort zone and into the world, not only to serve physical needs but also to speak about God.
In 2020 no one would be surprised that Parthians understand Galileans – they were just using Google’s translation program! So very easy ……. until I realize that even with Google I cannot understand much less speak the language of:
a woman whose boss has made clear the real path to promotion
a black man stopped by police for a broken tail light – or for using a counterfeit $10 bill — or for looking into a house under construction — or for selling single cigarettes;
a white man who believes the black or handicapped or female person took the job from them;
a child who comes to school with bruises on a regular basis;
a woman who goes to work with bruises on a regular basis;
an elderly woman begging the pharmacist to say which medicine she can cut back on so she can buy food;
a person who is choosing between losing their home, and re-opening a business knowing someone might, possibly get COVID-19 in their shop;
a person with a minor criminal conviction who therefore cannot get a job and so, despite a desire not to, considers more serious crimes to feed their family
OR, a person choosing between aqua or light blue for their yacht;
a young person choosing between paying student loans or buying a used car;
a person choosing between Vail or Switzerland to ski.
So many languages I cannot speak and yet, I am expected as a citizen of this society to understand what is being said and to respond.
An accurate, but flippant conclusion would be to say we need to focus on listening so we can better understand. But if I am honest, I may be able to accept the intellectual impact of those situations, but I can NEVER speak or truly feel the language.
A much more important response is to say our role as Christians is to believe, truly believe that the woman – child – black man – brown woman – white person are all children of God. Beloved children of God. It’s possible they have done something that makes God sad, but they are still God’s beloved children. And if we accept them as God’s beloved child we will care for them. We will be concerned for them. We will treat them as we would want to be treated if our boss insisted we do something wrong, our bodies have bruises, we are stopped for a suspicion, we have to make life changing decisions about money, or even if we have the money to not make such decisions.
We, as Christians, are to believe the best in people under all circumstances. I always add that Jesus never told us to allow ourselves to be abused. But Jesus did tell us to care deeply for everyone not matter what the circumstances.
Maybe that is the scriptural teaching for Pentecost 2020. Not that we will understand or be understood. Not even that we should leave our comfort zone to help others understand. But maybe the scriptural teaching is that we should welcome being confused and conflicted because that shows we care for all people in these circumstances.
The Rev. Ken Kroohs (KenKroohs@icloud.com) is an Episcopal priest and grandfather who began 'life' as a civil engineer and city planner.
Faith Matters is a column written members of the local community. Contact nancy.mclaughlin@greensboro.com for more information.
