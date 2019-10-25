Greensboro College presents "Speaking with the Universe: An Evening of Poetry and Music with Poet Li-Young Lee and Sitarist David Whetstone," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in Hannah Brown Finch Memorial Chapel on campus.
Tickets are $25 and may be purchased online from Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/y6oy7whu.
Free parking is available behind the college's Admissions Welcome Center at West Market Street and College Place.
Li-Young Lee, this semester's Scholar in Residence at the college's First Citizens Bank global Communications Center, is an American poet of Chinese descent. His great-grandfather was president of the Republic of China, and his father was the personal physician to the late chairman of the Chinese Communist Party, Mao Zedong. His family fled China, arriving eventually in the U.S. His poetry is informed by the pain of those memories.
David Whetstone is a world-renowned sitarist, as well as a visual artist and the author of the novel "Pump, Rock & Munch." He has previously recorded CDs of sitar and poetry read by Robert Bly and by the Rumi scholar Coleman Barks.
