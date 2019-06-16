Several years ago, I was asked to substitute for the sixth-grade Sunday Bible study group at my church while the teacher was out of town.
It was Father’s Day, and since I enjoy teaching young people, I accepted and prepared for the students to make bookmarks for their fathers.
I printed out and made copies for each student scriptures that are profound to me because they describe my own father who had passed away in 2002. Proverbs 17:6b states “...the glory of children are their fathers” and the second scripture states “The just man walketh in his integrity; his children are blessed after him.” (Proverbs 20:7.)
I had written these scriptures in the front of my Bible as a reminder of my father.
The students enjoyed cutting, pasting and adding their own messages to their construction paper bookmarks. As they worked, I asked if someone could tell me what made a good dad.
At the top of the list was “He plays with me.” Another sixth-grader said, “I like it when my dad listens to me when I have a problem.”
What legacy did my father leave to his family?
The first and most important was he loved my mother without a doubt. My sister and I grew up seeing this every day. He loved us, too, but his respect and love for her gave us the security in our home that, looking back, was the stronghold that helps me through difficult times even today.
The second thing was my dad enjoyed being with his family. He chose us over “being with the guys.” He and my mother planned great road trips for us every summer, and this legacy of love of family still remains in my heart with many memories and set an example for me as a parent.
The legacy of my dad passed through me to my children, and now my grandchildren get the reward of love of family and being together.
Growing up without fast-food restaurants on every corner, we ate our meals together around our dining room table and had all radios and the one TV off! Fortunately, there were no cell phones at the table that might invade a good family conversation.
My father was kind. He had a gentle manner but was strong. When the occasion arose, he was in the center of anything fun. To this day, people tell me how they loved my dad.
My dad was patient and took the time to explain or teach without lowering my self-esteem. He and my mother both were involved in all school activities. He was not a man who bragged and boasted. His life’s example said enough.
My husband, Jack Hood Reid, left a legacy for our five children as my father did. He passed away April 2, and he, too, lives on in his family and friends that knew him.
While writing Jack’s obituary, I was amazed at his similarities to my father. Part of it read, “As was his quiet nature of his accomplishments, his spiritual life was also a quiet gentle nature that drew people to him. His Christlike nature spoke volumes of his example which ‘talk’ was not necessary. His encouragement to family and friends made an everlasting impact, which truly made him a gentle giant.”
We cherish the memories of these two fathers that were allowed to be in our lives.