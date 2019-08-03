Henley - Hicks

Henley - Hicks Daniel Gary and Jody Hartig Henley of Greensboro are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Dr. Megan Dale Henley, MD of Nashville, Tenn. to Jason Francis Hicks, Esquire, of Cookeville, Tenn. Jason is the son of Daniel Claude and Frances Bretz Hicks of Cookeville, Tenn. A September 21, 2019 wedding is planned at First Christian Church, Greensboro.