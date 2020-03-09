As part of Habitat for Humanity’s efforts to raise awareness of housing insecurity in Alamance County, students from the Elon University Campus Chapter of Habitat will host a discussion forum on affordable housing at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Oak House in Elon.
Guest speakers include: State Senator Rick Gunn; Sonyé N. Randolph, community development administrator for the City of Burlington; and Nikki Ratliff, program services director for Burlington Housing Authority.
All members of Elon University and the surrounding community are invited to participate in the free discussion. It will be a casual, interactive coffee and conversation where guests will have a chance to speak directly with each of the guests. This event is part of the Habitat advocacy campaign known as “Cost of Home” which highlights the large portion of household income spent on housing among low-income families.
For information, call 336-222-8191, Ext. 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.