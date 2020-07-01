Caesar salad is one of America's most popular comfort foods. Adding grilled shrimp and walnuts turns it into a complete dinner. The crisp lettuce and smooth, tangy dressing provide an enjoyable, mouth-watering combination.

The walnuts are grilled for a couple of minutes. This intensifies their flavor.

Helpful hints:

Pecans or almonds can be used instead of walnuts.

The shrimp and nuts can be sauteed in a skillet instead of a stove-top grill.

Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites.

