Caesar salad is one of America's most popular comfort foods. Adding grilled shrimp and walnuts turns it into a complete dinner. The crisp lettuce and smooth, tangy dressing provide an enjoyable, mouth-watering combination.
The walnuts are grilled for a couple of minutes. This intensifies their flavor.
Helpful hints:
Pecans or almonds can be used instead of walnuts.
The shrimp and nuts can be sauteed in a skillet instead of a stove-top grill.
