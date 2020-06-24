East Greensboro NOW is hosting a COVID-19 IMPACT Community Forum via Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, to discuss the impact on residents and community members in East Greensboro, share available resources and receive their input on how community partners can best address their needs in a collaborative manner.

Kim Sowell with the City of Greensboro will moderate the discussion and the community partners will cover the following topics below:

  • Evictions and renting - UNCG & Greensboro Housing Coalition
  • Employment – Guilford County Workforce Development
  • Community resources (food and utility assistance) – City of Greensboro
  • Safety and testing (masks and social distancing) – Mustard Seed Health Clinic and Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine
  • Family health - mental wellness, family engagement and domestic abuse – Phoenix Rising Psychological Services
  • Q&A with all presenters and city officials - Councilwoman Sharon Hightower and Councilwoman Goldie Wells

To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85221673131?pwd=ekl5Q0FZNzhaNThYenB6Wnc4YnhSZz09

To dial-in, call 929-205-6099, meeting ID: 852 2167 3131, password: 348546.

This event is open to the public.

For more information on affordable housing, email eastgreensboronow@gmail.com.

