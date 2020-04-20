In observance of Earth Day on Wednesday, April 22, Healthy Communities of Randolph County is inviting residents to visit a local trail/park and pick up litter between Wednesday, April 22, and Sunday, April 26.
Community members should use protective gloves, maintain physical social distancing, avoid groups of 10 or more and use hand sanitizer.
Suggested areas include:
- Randleman - Deep River Nature Trail (1.5 mile) on Presnell Street.
- Franklinville - Riverside Park (.25)/Faith Rock (.75 mile) at 1306 Andrew Hunter Road: West Riverside Park at West Main Street (.5 mile); and Original Rail Trail (1 mile) at 536 Rising Sun Way.
- Ramseur - Phase I Rail Trail (.6 mile) at 5960 U.S. 64 near Tower Components and Phase II Rail Trail at 728 Liberty Road
- Archdale - Creekside Park (3 miles of trails) at Park Drive off South Main Street
- Asheboro - Lake Lucas (.5 mile) at Old Lexington Road and North Asheboro Park (.25 mile) at 1939 Canoy Drive.
- Liberty - Freedom Park (.5 mile) off East Butler and Downtown Park (.25 mile) West Swannanoa Avenue
- Seagrove - Clay Presnell Park (2 miles) at 5129 Seagrove Plank Road
- Uwharrie National Forest/Birkhead Wilderness - 15 miles of trails and three trailheads - Tot Hill Trailhead on Tot Hill Farm Road: Thornburg Trailhead on Lassiter Mill Road; and Robbins Branch Trailhead on Lassiter Mill Road
- North Carolina Zoo - Purgatory Mountain Trail (1 mile) at North America Parking Lot
For information, contact Mary Joan Pugh at 336-963-2715 or maryjoan.pugh@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.