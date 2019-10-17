The Dysautonomia Dash will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Bur Mil Park, 5834 Bur-Mil Club Road in Greensboro. There will be a 5K, one-mile fun run and lots of fun. Funds raised will support dysautonomia research, patient and physician education resources and community outreach. To register, visit bit.ly/2019DysDash.

Dysautonomia is an umbrella term used to describe several medical conditions that cause a malfunction of the autonomic nervous system. The autonomic nerves control the "automatic" functions of the body that we do not consciously think about, such as heart rate, blood pressure, digestion, temperature control and more. People living with various forms of dysautonomia have trouble regulating these systems, which can result in light-headedness, fainting, unstable blood pressure, abnormal heart rates, malnutrition, and in severe cases, death. Many patients take years to get diagnosed due to a lack of awareness by the public and within the medical profession.

