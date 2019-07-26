As a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church for almost seven decades, 98-year old Paul E. Haney has heard his share of Baptist sermons — with a template of three points and a poem.
He isn’t into poetry but can package his World War II experiences into three very succinct points.
His first point cannot be missed: “I give thanks to the Lord every day. There is no way I could have made it through the war without his protection.”
Haney’s second point is self-evident but often repeated for transparency purposes: “At my age, you can’t remember everything exactly, but what I tell you is the absolute truth.”
Third, Haney is proud to have served his country. He doesn’t wear that on his sleeve; his WWII cap more than compensates.
He continues to serve his country via membership and mentorship with the American Legion. Even though he lives in Rockingham County, he suggested we meet at the local Cone Post in Greensboro, “I’m there about every day.”
After enlisting in the Army in 1942, Haney was posted stateside in North Carolina, California, Texas and Maryland.
“I did not make it to the war zone by D-Day 1944 but arrived shortly afterwards.” he says.
He joined thousands of replacement soldiers for a one-week voyage across the Atlantic aboard the RMS Aquitania, a converted British Cunard ocean liner of World War I lineage.
“My reconnaissance squadron was approaching the Mozelle River when I joined them as a mortar gun crew replacement,” he says.
“One thing I will never forget is that it rained almost every day. The ground was permanently soaked and so were our boots and uniforms.”
Haney served in the 80th Cavalry Reconnaissance troop.
On Nov. 12, 1944, Haney was hit by shrapnel from an enemy mortar shell. It was cold and rainy, according to after-action reports.
It was also the night that a German Grenadier Regiment made its strongest counterattack against the Mozelle River bridgehead. Gaping holes appeared along the American lines. Six of the nine rifle battalions had lost over half of their troop complement.
Wounded personnel were initially staged in a French chateau on the river and evacuated based on their medical needs.
“When my name was called, I sent another soldier out to the ambulance in my place. His wounds were much more serious than mine,” Haney says. “In a twist of fate, that ambulance exploded after being hit by fire from a German tank — all hands were killed.”
After treatment in field and Army hospitals, Haney was assigned limited duty in Cherbourg, France.
“Moving goods from ships to the front lines was the order of the day,” he says. “They issued me a snub-nosed International truck with 21-foot trailer. Too bad they didn’t pay me by the mile, but good that I didn’t have to pay for all the corners of buildings that my trailer took off.”
Haney reminisces about the assortment of cargo he trucked across Europe.
“At various times, I hauled artillery ammunition to the front and loads of German prisoners of war back,” he says. “I felt sorry for them and tried to be careful when applying my brakes.”
Many bridges they crossed were temporary, hastily constructed by Army engineers. “Taking a heavy load over a newly-constructed pontoon bridge tests your faith,” he says.
Haney made a run to Paris with cargo he doubts had much to do with the war effort: “It was a full load of Spanish liquor, marked, ‘Headquarters.’ ”
Haney was among 14 WWII veterans from North Carolina to receive France’s Legion of Honor award in 2018.
Born to a Sampson County farming family, Haney was only 6 when his father died at 27.
“My mother, brother, sister and I moved in with our grandmother, who also lived on a farm,” he says. “Those were pretty tough times. Basically, if we didn’t grow it, we didn’t eat it. I learned to plow a straight row with a mule at an early age.”
Before he came home from the war, Haney’s sister sent him a photo of a beautiful Greensboro girl on a bicycle. He married that beautiful girl, Bettie Carty, in 1947. The Haneys had one daughter, Paulette Haney Snyder.
In the 1970s, the Haneys built a new home on acreage they owned in Rockingham County. Bettie Haney died in 2009.
Paul Haney started with Greensboro’s Cone Mills in 1947. Ten years later, he joined Lorillard, now ITG Brands, and retired after 27 years of service. Bettie Haney retired from Lorillard as well. She had 28 years of service. Two of Haney’s brothers worked for the tobacco company as did five of Bettie Haney’s sisters. Daughter Paulette is still employed by the company.