GREENSBORO – It’s National Parks and Recreation Month. Which can mean only one thing – it’s time to get outside and play.
This year’s theme is “Game On.” And Greensboro Parks and Recreation is celebrating with a new, adults-only special event, a trail celebration with an epic kids adventure course, and a citywide scavenger hunt.
“We like to do a little something for everyone for Parks and Recreation Month,” said Greensboro Parks and Recreation Director Nasha McCray. “This is our time to show the community what we’re all about. We’re bringing all the fun and games.”
Up first is Adult Recess, a first-of-its kind, free event on the night of July 19. The Parks and Recreation staff will open up the sprayground at Barber Park exclusively for people 21 and older.
The sprayground and surrounding park will be set up with classic playground games, including foursquare, tetherball, and hop scotch, and more modern classes like cornhole. The human Foosball court will be set up, as well a massive Twister board.
And don’t forget the bounce houses. They’re not just for children.
“We really want adults to just let loose, tap into your inner child,” said Parks and Recreation Outreach Coordinator Jennifer Hance. “Bring your bathing suit – the sprayground will be open exclusively for adults. We know you have been wanting to try out that sprayground.”
Preyer Brewing Company will be selling beverages and Carolina’s Finest food truck will have tasty items for sale. Visitors are encouraged to take public transportation or a ride-share to this event.
For the family, there will be Greensboro Trails Day on the morning of July 27.
“We’ll be out at Country Park celebrating everything our trails and greenways offer with guided hikes, mountain bike rides and trail runs, BMX bike demos, water activities, and more,” said Elizabeth Jernigan, trail planner for Greensboro Parks and Recreation.
The Country Park staff has brainstormed a terrific game for children: a one-of-a-kind kids adventure course. The first 150 kids to register will receive a medal.
There's also lots of fun stuff going on at the Parks and Recreation social media accounts all month long – including a video series where McCray takes on locals for a series of silly competitions. Be sure to tune in to see who wins.
Trivia lovers will get a kick out of this year’s Parks and Recreation Month contest – the “I Heart #GSOParksandRec” Scavenger Hunt – which is already underway.
Each Friday in July, the department will hide a green heart labeled “I heart #GSOParksandRec” in a city park or botanical garden. In the afternoon, they will post a clue to the Facebook page to find where.
The first person who finds each will win a Parks and Recreation prize pack worth about $150. It includes a free picnic shelter rental, kayak passes, rounds of golf and more.
Every heart will be hidden in plain sight. So stay on trails, sidewalks and open fields and out of sensitive habitats, water and planted areas. No climbing or off-roading will be required to win the game.
For official scavenger hunt rules, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/parksandrecmonth.