Dean's list with distinction
Greensboro: John Ball, Emily Dean, Junmo Ryang, William Hayes, Victoria McReynolds
High Point: Sebastian Sanchez
Kernersville: Blake McCann, Amanda Kang
Oak Ridge: Sarah Yang
Dean's list
Greensboro: Austin Connors, Ce'Ondra Ellison, Mary Wood, Sophia Dalldorf, Davis Jones
High Point: Alexander Heap, Harrison Labban
Kernersville: Blake McCann, Thomas Ross, Mariusz Derezinski-Choo
Oak Ridge: Avery Indermaur, Franklin Wei
Summerfield: Robert Barnette
