Bookcase Operation will hold a workshop at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Vance Chavis Branch Library, 900 S. Benbow Road in Greensboro. The nonprofit's goal is to promote skills in youth and create positive change in the community from these skills.
For several months, local high school students have been working on a project to expose the concentration camps imprisoning Muslim minorities in China.
The project began when Dudley High School invited Derrick Nguyen, the nonprofit's founder, to a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event. After researching these camps, the students created a stop motion animation video use to educate people. The group has traveled to Burlington and other areas to raise awareness of this social issue.
For information, call 336-588-6042 or visit https://locadoes.wixsite.com/bookcaseoperation.