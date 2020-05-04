The High Point Public Library is offering limited check-out and return services using the building’s drive-through window and “book drops.”
Patrons can return all checked-out materials to the building’s exterior book drops; patrons can also put materials on hold in advance, then pick those materials up at the drive-through window when they are available.
Though the library building will remain closed to the public, the book drops will be open for returns 24 hours a day, while the drive-through check-out services will be available from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. weekdays. The library’s satellite service locations at Deep River Recreation Center and the High Point Parks & Recreation office on Northpoint Avenue will remain closed.
During this transitional service plan, the Library will implement the following safety precautions to further limit the possibility of exposing staff and customers to COVID-19:
- All overdue fines will continue to be waived, and customers will not incur any penalties at this time for not returning materials. Any customers who have been exposed to COVID-19 or who are experiencing symptoms of any illness are asked to keep their materials until they have been asymptomatic for more than 14 days.
- All returned materials will be stored in containers for 72 hours before being checked-in by staff.
- Only three entrances to the Library’s parking lot will be open: the two entrances from North Elm Street and the farther north entrance from North Main Street (near Krispy Kreme); the entrance from North Main Street that is closest to the library building will be closed.
To place items on hold, call 336-883-3660 or visit http://hppl.tlcdelivers.com:8080/. Holds cannot be placed in-person using the drive-through and materials will not be available for pick up until the customer has received a notification from the library’s automated system.
