As well-intentioned as the advice is, I have to laugh when people suggest that during the coronavirus pandemic you can replicate the hotel experience at home to feel like you’re actually going somewhere when you can’t.
I mean, really, I already feel like I’m running a hotel: A 24-7 kitchen (yes, we do room service!), more laundry loads of linens than I can keep up with and a whole drawer full of miniature toiletries. It’s just one where the guests never leave.
Of course, there’s a lot I miss about real hotels, but most of it isn’t happening here and now. (Maybe I’ll get that rainfall shower head installed some day.) For many of us, the joy of checking in somewhere, whether big or small, is knowing someone else will take care of you. At the DoubleTree hotel chain, that includes being handed a warm chocolate chip cookie at the front desk.
There are many fans of the cookies, and in a gesture being repeated across a range of businesses — Ikea meatballs! Disney resorts Mickey beignets! — DoubleTree recently released the recipe. Truth be told, the framework is not that different from the well-known Nestle Tollhouse version. These are remarkable, however, for their size and the sheer amount of add-ins, which makes for a hearty, texturally interesting treat. What you get is a supremely gooey cookie, with the additions held together by a minimal amount of dough. Not a bad thing, in my book.
They’re really quite delicious, if perhaps not the most mind-blowing chocolate chip cookies you’ve ever had (I’d like to nominate Joy “The Baker” Wilson’s Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies or Stella Parks’s behemoth take on the signature treats of New York’s famous Levain bakery). Now about that housekeeping ...
