Dorothy Davis Brewer will be 102 on Sept. 23.
She was born in 1917 in Moore County. Her life was spent at Revolution working in the mill while raising her four daughters as a single mom. She loves to sew, cook and can.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.
