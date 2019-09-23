The Color of Reason-Women’s Community Council, in partnership with Guilford County Family Justice Center, will hold a domestic violence forum from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Glenwood Recreation Center, 2010 Coliseum Blvd. in Greensboro.

"No More" is the theme.

There will be guest speakers, panel discussions, refreshments, resources and more.

For information, call 336-706-2239.

