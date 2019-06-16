When I heard the car in our driveway the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, I was excited.
We hadn’t seen Abriana Pastrana and her dog, Nami, since February. They had lived in our house about 18 months, and we consider them family.
The humans and dog left behind had missed them terribly.
While I had the advantage of knowing the two were coming for a vacation visit, Nightwing was completely surprised.
He was excited — as always — to hear activity in the driveway. But that was nothing compared to what ensued when Nami burst onto the scene.
There was no slow, get-reacquainted moment. Just immediate, full-on playing, romping frenzy.
It was loud, vigorous and a delight to witness.
Nami settled back in, with one unexpected exception. My husband and son have rebuilt our back deck, which doesn’t have a railing yet.
We cautiously introduced Nami to the unfinished deck, which she maneuvered just fine for days.
Until she jumped off to chase a Frisbee after taking the steps every other time. She was OK, but great care was taken to make sure she didn’t repeat the performance.
Just like last year, we spent the long weekend at my parents’ cottage on the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia.
And just like last year, Nami chased flying discs, and Nightwing chased her.
This time around, we didn’t need to coax her into the water to retrieve Frisbees. She confidently swam right after them.
To keep Nightwing from pestering her, we had to toss a long stick for him to retrieve, quickly followed by a disc for Nami to get. It worked like a well-oiled machine, over and over. At least until the humans tired out.
It was a great reunion, and it hasn’t ended yet. Nami gets to stay with us at least a few more weeks while her “mom” travels for work.
In the meantime, I get to enjoy spending time with both dogs, repeatedly tossing balls for Nami to retrieve and watching Nightwing chase her. Just like old times.