The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Select Cycle, 430 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro.

Motorcycle riders will don tweed suits, bow ties, shine shoes, waxed mustaches and more to reflect the theme.

There are no entry fees though riders are encouraged to raise sponsorship money.

Proceeds will be used to increase awareness of prostrate cancer and male mental health/suicide prevention on behalf of The Movember Foundation.

The ride, open to all genders, is held worldwide on the last Sunday of September every year.

For information, visit www.gentlemansride.com.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

Tags

Load comments