Thomas the Tank Engine is pulling into Tweetsie Railroad for 10 days of activities and adventures at Day Out With Thomas: The Steam Team Tour 2019 through June 16. Children of all ages get the opportunity to climb aboard and take a ride with Thomas. Train rides depart every 30 minutes, rain or shine. Departure times begin at 9:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. each day. Tickets for are $50 for adults (age 13 and older), $32 for children (age 3-12) and free for ages 2 and under.
