More than 1,000 Gilbarco Veeder-Root employees dedicated a full workday Oct. 7 to give back to local communities.

Each year, Gilbarco Veeder-Root offers every employee a day to volunteer as a team or with the community organization of their choice. The Greensboro facility joined more than 100 events. In Greensboro, employees worked on more than 15 projects to feed the hungry, provide supplies for churches and nursing homes, help veterans, fight homelessness, serve local police and firefighters, provide supplies for local animal shelters, and help those impacted by natural disasters.

The Greensboro facility donated more than $40,000 in supplies and 10,000 community service hours.

Some of the nonprofit and community organizations supported included: BackPack Beginnings, Animal Rescue & Foster Program, Hayes-Taylor YMCA, Humane Society of the Piedmont, NC African Coalition, American Red Cross, Church World Service, local elementary and middle schools, Senior Resources of Guilford, The Last Dons, Out of the Garden Project and the Heroes Center Veteran Support Camp.

