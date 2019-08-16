Beth Barr’s concern sounded all too familiar.
“We haven’t been able to find much about my dad’s World War II service,” Barr lamented during the first of six UNCG Emeritus Society classes led by Dr. Ron Cassell about D-Day.
During the second class, she mentioned her dad was a Marine who was awarded a Silver Star during the Battle of Bougainville. My Marine brother participated in that battle, so she was given encouragement to keep searching.
At the next class, I learned Barr — a friend of a friend — was an only child. She and her husband have no children. Her father died in 2000.
“He didn’t talk much about his experiences in the war,” she said. “I have discovered very little about it after years of searching.”
This scenario was all too familiar as well — another World War II hero’s story was about to go away. It was suggested to Barr that she request her father’s personal records from National Archives.
Her telephone call a few weeks later revealed the request was successful.
“You won’t believe all the information they sent me about my father’s service,” she said. “It was page after page.”
Born into a Baptist family in 1921, Charles Valentine Barr grew up as one of seven siblings on a Stokes County, N.C., tobacco farm. He graduated from King High School.
After joining the Marine Corps just five months into the war, his assignments predestined him for service in the Pacific: Parris Island, S.C.; Quantico, Va.; New River (Camp Lejeune), N.C.; and Camp Pendleton, Calif.
While Marines before and after him were sailing for the Solomon Islands (via New Zealand), Barr and his replacement battalion sailed for Samoa in December 1942.
The good news for Barr was that he missed the first land offensive of World War II — the invasion of Guadalcanal.
The bad news was that he would sail for Guadalcanal after all to train for the invasion of Bougainville.
D-Day for Bougainville was Nov. 1, 1943. That’s also the date of PFC Barr’s Silver Star citation, “For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity in action.” For Marines, the Silver Star is our nation’s third-highest combat award — second only to the Navy Cross and the Medal of Honor.
The Greensboro Record picked up The Associated Press account of Barr’s Bougainville experiences in the March 27, 1944, edition. It was date-lined, “Somewhere in the South Pacific.” Admiral William F. Halsey had personally made the presentation.
According to the AP, “PFC Barr kept radio communications open during the landing.”
World War II radio trucks were absolutely essential. In reality, Barr’s truck served as a portable radio station. It was the warfighters’ primary means of land, sea and air communications.
Perhaps Halsey recognized the radio truck’s critical role, leading him to elaborate on Barr’s “gallant and intrepid service.”
According to records, when the boat carrying Barr’s radio truck was forced to land on the wrong beach, he commandeered another boat and moved the truck to the proper place.
Unfortunately, the “proper place” was inundated with enemy machine-gun fire, so Barr was ordered to move the truck to a safer area in the jungle.
When the jungle interfered with Barr’s radio signals, he moved the radio truck back onto the beach where he remained under heavy enemy machine-gun fire for 24 hours.
When the troops advanced, Barr established his station near the front lines and maintained a continuous watch for 60 hours without relief.
The Bougainville beach-head was secured by mid-December 1944 and mop-up operations turned over to the U.S. Army. The invasion of Bougainville took the lives of 732 Marines and 1,259 others were wounded. The Medal of Honor was awarded to three Marines — all posthumously.
On Aug. 30, 1944, General A.A. Vandegrift, commandant of the Marine Corps, entered a personal note of congratulations into Barr’s personnel records.
Before being discharged in October 1945 at Camp Lejeune, Barr was posted at the Navy Hospital in Oakland, Calif., and Marine Corps Recruit Depot — San Diego.
He returned to Stokes County after the war. On Jan. 20, 1949, he married a Surry County Quaker girl, Rachel Johnson. He was 27, she was 19.
Barr died Jan. 18, 2000, at 78. He was buried in the Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery in Mount Airy.
One of the family vehicles still displays a Silver Star license plate. When purchased, they were told it was the 12th sold in North Carolina.
Beth Barr lives in Greensboro with her husband, Frank Orthel, and both are retired. She was a banker and he worked for IBM. Because she shared her quest for information earlier this year in class, we can now appreciate how this Word War II hero’s story will be preserved for years to come.