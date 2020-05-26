Man reading
Provided by Oladimeji Ajegbile/Pexels.com

Curbside pick-up of books, DVDs and audiobooks is now available at all seven branches of the Randolph County Public Library.

Hours also are expanding, with Saturday pick-up times available at Asheboro, Archdale, Liberty and Randleman.

To place requests, borrowers can search the library’s catalog at www.randolphlibrary.org or call their local library. Library staff will retrieve the requested items, bag them and contact the borrower to arrange a pick-up time.

Pick-ups are no-contact.

Reach the libraries as follows

  • Asheboro, 336-318-6801 or 336-318-6803, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9-1 p.m. Saturday;
  • Archdale, 336-431-3811, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday;
  • Franklinville, 336-685-3100, 2-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday;
  • Liberty, 336-622-4605, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday;
  • Ramseur, 336-824-2232, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday;
  • Randleman, 336-498-3141, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday;
  • Seagrove, 336-873-7521, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday.

The library buildings are closed to the public as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

