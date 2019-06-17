The Greensboro and High Point police departments will hold a Special Olympics benefit fundraiser, “Cops and Rodders Classic Cruze-In,” from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the American Furniture Warehouse (With Elephant & Giraffe), 3900 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
This is not a judged show; anyone with a street rod, classic car, truck, vehicle or motorcyle is invited for $20 per vehicle.
Event sponsors are Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Homes in Greensboro and Sedgefield.
For information, call 336-854-9100 or visit www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/greensboro-nc/hanes-lineberry-funeral-home/7294.