Twenty-nine local orthopedists held a party Aug. 24, billed as Crisis 7, to celebrate their staff.
The event, held at the Greensboro Coliseum and featuring the Soul Psychedelic Orchestra, was free to orthopedists’ staff, Cone Health employees including surgery centers and surgical center of Greensboro staff.
About 1,100 attendees enjoyed a dinner with an open bar, party favors, music and late night pizza. The highlight of the evening was a special four-song set that the doctors themselves performed.
Donations, primarily from the physicians, were collected as well. Greensboro Urban Ministry and the Mustard Seed Clinic each received $20,000 as a result.
The following doctors were major contributors to this effort: Frank Alusio, Jesse Chandler, Andy Collins, Pete Dalldorf, Mark Dumonski, John Graves, Michael Handy, Josh Landau, Matt Olin, Frank Rowan, David Thompson, Matthew Weingold and Michael Xu.
These doctors offered donations as well: Jeffrey Beane, Dan Caffrey, Ron Gioffre, Bill Gramig, Kevin Haddix, John Hewitt, Kevin Kuzma, Steve Lucey, Tim Murphy, Steve Norris, Jason Rogers, Kevin Supple, Brian Swinteck, Dax Varkey, Robert Wainer and Peter Whitfield.
Participants are now looking forward to Crisis 8.
