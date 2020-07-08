If you are using your extra time at home to improve your cooking skills, America’s Test Kitchen has a new cookbook that can help.
Called “100 Techniques,” it’s the first technique-focused book from the Boston-based media company that produces a public television cooking show, several magazines and countless cookbooks.
Along with walking you through the techniques, which include baking bread, butterflying a chicken, braising short ribs and tempering eggs, the book also includes more than 200 recipes.
From the new book, here’s the America’s Test Kitchen recipe for making fresh pasta without a machine.
