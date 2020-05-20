The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Beta Iota Omega Chapter, in collaboration with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, will host a COVID-19 virtual town hall from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21. The virtual town hall will address COVID-19 and the direct impact on the community as it advances in the mandated phases.
The event will begin with a greeting from Jennifer King Congleton, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Mid-Atlantic Regional Director. This will be followed by Dr. Michelle Laws, assistant director, consumer policy and community engagement at NC Division of MH/DD/SAS, discussing the state of the COVID-19 pandemic. After her overview, Ben Money, deputy secretary for health services, and Dr. Cardra Burns, senior deputy director at NC Division of Public Health, will offer presentations. Laws, Money, and Burns will then address questions submitted by community members. AKA officers and members will moderate the event.
Registration and additional information can be found by accessing the following webpage: https://betaiotaomega.org/covid19virtualtownhall/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.