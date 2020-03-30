In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Salvation Army of High Point has adapted its programs and services:
- The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club - The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point followed the lead of the Guilford County School system and is closed due to COVID-19 concerns. Free virtual programming (daily story time, sports, healthy habits, science, etc.) for club members and youth in the High Point community is being posted daily to “The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point” Facebook page. United Way food backpacks are being delivered to club members households every Friday. National Boys & Girls Clubs of America issued a statement postponing National Boys & Girls Club week due to concerns of COVID-19. New dates will be determined and announced later this spring. In compliance with this directive, The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point will postpone all planned activities for National Boys & Girls Club Week (including the third annual Community Prayer Breakfast) until a new date has been set by National Boys & Girls Club of America.
- Social Services & Food Assistance - The Salvation Army of High Point staff is aware of COVID-19 and has implemented extreme cleaning measures to protect the wellbeing of clients, staff and the public in its facilities. Financial assistance will be screened over the phone after the application is completed. Families needing food assistance will be given a checklist at the door to complete, and Salvation Army staff will fill orders and return to clients at the door to minimize germs by sharing shopping carts. The Salvation Army Mobile Food Pantry will continue operations. Food will be dropped off for property managers to disperse accordingly.
- Center of Hope Family Shelter - The Salvation Army of High Point Family Shelter has identified a quarantine area and proper safety measures for clients should they become ill. The Salvation Army of High Point will continue to exercise cleaning measures on work surfaces, door handles and common areas.
- William Booth Garden Apartments - William Booth Gardens is only allowing immediate family members and professional assigned aides into the building. The facility has postponed all activities and closed all common areas. Facility is only doing emergency work orders to limit contact with elderly residents. Management is sanitizing handrails, doorknobs, rest rooms, etc. multiple times a day and discouraging residents from gathering in groups and from leaving the building/property, with the exception of visiting the grocery store and/or pharmacy for necessities. The Salvation Army of High Point Staff will be putting together care packages for all residents today, March 30.
- Corps Worship Services - All Corps Worship Services are suspended for the next two weeks. Sunday Worship Services will be streamed online at 10:30 a.m. for the next two weeks. Follow “The Salvation Army of High Point, NC” Facebook Page to watch the live streams.
- The Salvation Army High Point Family Store - The Salvation Army High Point Family Store is open on a limited schedule (9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Saturday). All truck pick-ups will be deferred through April 17 due to COVID-19 precautions. Family store employees are taking extra precautions to make sure shopping areas are wiped down and cleaned on a regular basis. Residents are asked to continue to donate new and gently used items as the proceeds from these items helps generate funds for local programming.
- The Salvation Army of High Point Administration - If any Salvation Army employee has any symptoms associated with COVID-19, they are asked to stay at home, and will need a doctor’s note saying they can return to work.
- Volunteers - All scheduled volunteer groups and upcoming volunteer opportunities have been placed on hold until further notice.
To financially support the nonprofit, visit salarmy.us/covid or mail support to 301 W. Green Drive, High Point, NC 27260.
For information, call 336-881-5400.
