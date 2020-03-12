Here are some of the postponements and cancellations in the Triad relating to health concerns.
March
Well-Spring retirement community has canceled or postponed its public events through March to protect its residents and staff from potential exposure to the coronavirus.
March 12
Say Yes Guilford is canceling all public events in March including Cash for College & Scholarships tonight, Thursday, March 12 and Say Yes to College Thursday, March 19, according to a news release. They have not made changes to events in April at this time. The group is working on additional resources students can access on its website.
March 14
Greensboro Family History Day, originally set for March 14 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Greensboro has been postponed to the fall. For information, visit GreensboroFHC.com.
March 15
Greensboro Green Day scheduled for LeBauer Park will be canceled.
March 16
PEN America’s workshop on media literacy and disinformation, originally scheduled for Feb. 20 at the Greensboro Public Library’s Glenwood branch, then rescheduled for March 16, has been postponed again because of health concerns. The new date has not been announced.
March 17
The Asheboro Kiwanis has postponed its annual Kiwanis Pancake Day, usually held on the third Thursday of March and originally set for March 17 this year, to the fall. For information, visit www.asheborokiwanis.
United States Navy Band National Tour planned for Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center has been canceled.
March 24
The Multiple Sclerosis Self Help Group meeting, originally set for March 24 at Main Street United Methodist Church in Kernersville, has been canceled. For information, email triad.ms.newlydiagnosed@gmail.com.
March 28
Dan + Shay's concert at Greensboro Coliseum will be postponed until Sept. 12.
April
UNCG has canceled its Alumni Weekend, scheduled for April 17-18. This includes all activities that were scheduled to begin at noon April 17 and continue through 2:15 p.m. April 18.
For a full list of all alumni events that are cancelled, visit alumni.uncg.edu.
Currently, there has not been a decision on canceling any of the events celebrating the Bryan School of Business and Economics 50th Anniversary events. For updates on these events, visit bryan50.uncg.edu/events for details and ticketing information.
The Weatherspoon Art Museum plans to continue the "To The Hoop" basketball art exhibit. It will be available for viewing until June 7. The Fair Play: UNCG Basketball Then and Now Panel will also still take place at 3 p.m. April 17.
Right now, there are not any updates on cancelling the UNCG vs. Mercer Baseball game scheduled for 2 p.m. April 18. For news regarding athletic events, visit uncgspartans.com.
The Office of Alumni Engagement will provide opportunities for a virtual alumni weekend very soon. Details to follow.
