Cone Health Foundation has announced the commitment of $4,733,847 in grants to 34 Greensboro-area nonprofits, some of which received more than one monetary grant and others of which received technical assistance with no monetary grant.
The awards support agencies working in the foundation’s four focus areas of grantmaking: Access to health care, adolescent pregnancy prevention, HIV and substance use/mental health disorders. Some fall outside of these defined categories and support community collaborations. The median award was $96,332 and 40% of grant awards were made in the access-to-care funding area.
Grants were made to the following organizations, which are categorized based on the foundation’s areas of focus:
Access to Health Care
- ADS Integrative Health Services
- Cone Health — Congregational Nurse Program
- Cone Health — Community Health and Wellness Center
- Cone Health — Family Medicine Center
- Cone Health Renaissance Family Medicine
- Family Service of the Piedmont at Families First Center
- Family Service of the Piedmont at Interactive Resource Center
- Foundation for Health Leadership and Innovation
- Guilford Adult Health — Adult Dental Access Program
- Guilford Adult Health — Guilford Community Care Network
- Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services — Division of Public Health
- Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services — Division of Social Services
- Mustard Seed Community Health
- UNCG — Center for New North Carolinians
- UNCG — Department of Social Work
- Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine — Family Medicine at Eugene
- Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine — Family Medicine at Arlington
Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention
- Cone Health Center for Women’s Healthcare at Femina
- Cone Health Center for Women’s Healthcare at Renaissance
- Cone Health Center for Women’s Healthcare at Women’s Hospital
- Cone Health — Family Medicine Center
- Cone Health Tim and Carolynn Rice Center for Child and Adolescent Health
- Cone Health Women’s Hospital
- Guilford Child Development
- Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services — Division of Public Health
- Planned Parenthood South Atlantic
- SHIFT NC
- YWCA Greensboro
HIV
- Central Carolina Health Network
- Cone Health — HomeCare Providers
- Cone Health — Regional Center for Infectious Disease
- North Carolina AIDS Action Network
- Triad Health Project
- Wake Forest University Health Sciences
Substance Use and Mental Health Disorders
- ADS Integrative Health Services
- Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital
- Family Service of the Piedmont
- Foundation for Health Leadership and Innovation
- Kellin Foundation
- MONARCH
- UNCG — Department of Social Work
- UNCG — Opioid Harm Reduction Clinics
- Other Initiatives and Community Collaborations
- Action Greensboro
- Building Stronger Neighborhoods
- Guilford Adult Health
- Guilford Nonprofit Consortium
- Legal Aid of North Carolina
- Partners Ending Homelessness
- Say Yes to Education
- Grant funded technical assistance recipient
