Rockingham County’s first municipal playground zip line project, planned at Lake Reidsville Park, has received partial funding from the Rockingham County Community Foundation.
Will Flynt Jr., president of the RCCF, presented Fred Thompson, Reidsville’s Parks & Recreation superintendent, a check Oct. 23 at Rockingham Community College. This funding will bring the project one step closer to reality. Thompson says plans are to install the zip line in spring of next year.
The check for approximately $6,800 will fund about half of the project, Thompson explained. The city’s Parks & Recreation budget will supply the other half.
RCCF is part of the North Carolina Community Foundation system. The original funding of this grant was provided by the Duke Power Water Resource Fund. Approximately $13,600 was available for further disbursement from the RCCF after monies from previously planned projects went unused and were returned to RCCF.
The RCCF decided to use these funds to supplement one or more projects undertaken by existing grant recipients. Both the city of Reidsville and the city of Eden each received approximately half of the $13,600, Thompson said.
Thompson said the zip line will be built near the existing playground at Lake Reidsville Park located off Water Works Road.
In 2017, the existing “smart structure” playground integrating technology with active play at the lake was installed primarily by using a $25,000 RCCF grant.
“We are very excited to receive this grant from the Rockingham County Community Foundation,” said Haywood Cloud, Reidsville’s assistant city manager of community services, who oversees Parks & Recreation for the city. “The city of Reidsville is committed to continuing its partnerships with other organizations. The addition of a zip line will only add to the exciting amenities that we currently have at Lake Reidsville Park. Our goal is to provide our citizens and tourists with a variety of activities at our parks that will enhance their quality of life.”
Since opening in 1983, Lake Reidsville Park is the only municipally owned facility of its kind in Rockingham County. The 750-acre lake with more than 86 acres of park area offers a blend of recreational pursuits, from camping, boating and fishing to trail walking and bird watching.
Other amenities at the lake include Lake’s Edge, a professionally designed 18-hole disc golf course, and an amphitheater that plays host to area concerts as well as the city’s annual Independence Day celebration and a new event in 2019, the Water Lantern Festival.
