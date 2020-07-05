EDEN A1970s challenge to a pickup truckload of boys who had never played softball led to the formation of one of the most outstanding softball teams in the nation.
The Wayne Gang teams, coached by Paul Stophel, won 21 state championships in the 1980s and traveled throughout the eastern and northern states to participate in national championships.
They won 97% of all the games they played in their division, Stophel, a native of Draper, recalled last week.
“They really could play,” he said. “They just surprised everybody. They surprised me a lot of ways, too.”
The road to Stophel’s organizing those teams began when he realized a friend’s son, Kevin “Tootie” Gover, was hanging out with “the wrong crowd.” Stophel approached the father, C.H. Gover, and volunteered to let Tootie spend time with him on his Mayfield farm.
A seventh-grader, Tootie “got hooked on it,” Stophel said. “We hunted and did all these things. Soon, he asked to bring a friend; then other boys wanted to come. I’ve seen as many as 75 kids in my yard at one time.”
Stophel told them they had to obey his rules. Soon, 14 kids were coming regularly to his farm. He purchased a box of 25 hats with “Wayne Feed” on them from Crescent Feed Store in Reidsville. Each boy got a hat when they came to the farm.
One Easter weekend, Stophel loaded the boys in the back of his pickup for a trip to get groceries at Pryor’s Store. While Stophel was in the store, a Mayfield softball team arrived.
“They were going to the ballfield,” Stophel said. “They dared my boys to come to the softball field in Mayfield and play them.
“None of my kids knew how to play ball. We went down there and played them and got killed. They beat us bad 25-3.”
They called his boys “Stophel’s Chain Gang,” because they dug ditches and cut wood. That game led to the Chain Gang being invited to join the county’s softball league. But Stophel would not commit without permission from the parents. He explained to the boys and their parents what he expected of them.
“I asked them how many were planning on going to the beach,” he said. “Two or three raised their hands and I said, ‘Not if you’re going to play ball.’ ”
Stophel told the parents that when they went out of town, their boys could stay with him and his wife, the former Bonnie Williams.
“That is one of the best things that ever happened around here,” said coach Wayne “Smiley” Smith, whose son, Tony, played for Stophel. “They all liked him. He taught them to respect the game.”
To the team, Stophel was “Sarge,” and Sarge laid out five strict by-laws the boys had to follow: no drinking, no smoking, no cursing, no loafing and no stealing, the unforgiveable sin. That was enforced 100%.
“That’s why they won. We went
to play ball,” Stophel said. “We didn’t go to date girls. If you gonna play, we’re gonna play. We’re not going to have fun. We’re going to win. And they did!”
Those memories are carried by former players like Paul Dishmon.
“When you played ball with Paul, you played ball. You didn’t come to hang out,” Dishmon said. “And, when you played ball, you came to win. You couldn’t ask for a better person to teach you how to play the game. He was probably the best softball coach in this county, maybe in this state.”
At the time, Stophel played with six-time state champions Tri-City Triplets, managed by Mert Warren and Wink Hoover, and also Tri-City Cash and Carry.
“We had some good times, but I took what I had learned playing with the Trips,” Stophel said, to coach his youth teams. Frank Stein, a friend who worked at the Draper YMCA, “taught me a lot about coaching. I applied what I learned and what he told me. I put it on the boys’ backs and the rest is history.”
While deciding on a name, Tootie suggested since they all had “Wayne” hats they should be the Wayne Gang.
The team was comprised of boys from Morehead, Reidsville and several other schools and each wanted the uniforms to be his school colors. Stophel showed them his red, white and blue Triplett uniform and told the boys those were “everybody’s colors, and that’s why we picked it.”
From that point on, the Wayne Gang played other teams around the county, not knowing about the state tournaments.
“My boys got pretty good,” Stophel said. “You better believe that!”
One night, Stophel learned about state tournaments for three divisions: 12 and under, 15 and under, and 18 and under. All the boys on his first team were 17 in 1979 when they first entered a state tournament and won.
The state commissioner called Stophel to ask if he knew anyone with a 15-and-under team.
“I told him I didn’t know nobody but I knew a guy who could get him one,” Stophel said, adding that he then formed a 15-and-under team with 20 boys. That team went to the state tournament, but, according to Stophel, it got cheated out of the championship because some opposing team members “came driving their own cars, so they had to be 16 or over. We should have won.”
Perhaps what Stophel is proudest of is when his 12-and-under team entered a men’s tournament in Draper and played the national champion church men’s team and beat it.
“They opposed playing the boys to start with but they apologized to them after they (the boys) beat them,” Stophel said. “That was funny.”
Todd Martin, 12 at the time, hit three home runs out of a 300-foot park.
“Those guys couldn’t believe they got beat by a bunch of kids but they did,” Stophel said. “I think that was the greatest accomplishment we did when we were all together. That was because of the age difference.”
The father of two girls — Teresa McCollum, who now lives in Georgia, and Wanda Stophel who works at Loparex in Eden — Stophel also formed the Wayne Gang Girls.
Over the years, the Wayne Gang competed in national championships throughout the country.
“He taught a lot of morals,” said player Lynn Fargis, Stophel’s nephew. “He taught respect for each other on and off the field. He didn’t put up with any cockiness.”
“Whatever he told you, his word was good as gold. You could depend on it,” player Marshall LeSuer said. “You didn’t have to second-guess it.”
The players were taught never to argue with the other teams or coaches, he said. If arguments erupted, the boys were told to take their bats and start base hitting.
“You don’t go to the national tournament unless you are state champion,” Stophel said. The Wayne Gang was comprised of three age groups and different ones won at various times. Sometimes two teams competed nationally, and once all three were state champions and competed in the nationals in Plymouth, Minn. Nine times, one or more teams went to nationals in Tipton, Ga.
They also went to nationals in Mobile, Ala.; Moultrie and Athens, Ga.; Cleveland, Tenn.; Petersburg, Va.; Bowie, Md.; Lousville, Ky.; Mason and Canton, Ohio; Sparta, Wis.; Plymouth, Minn.; Hutchinson, Kan.; St. Louis; and Gaston.
When a state tournament came to Madison, Stophel entered 16 teams “to give every kid around here a chance to play in a state tournament.” Fathers of team members served as coaches.
Over the years, many volunteers helped coach the teams, but Smith and Frankie Isley accompanied the teams to nationals. Other coaches were Wayne Chilton, Red Robertson, B.J. Lawson, John Balogh, Bobby Young and Johnny Porter.
Stophel credits his daughter, Teresa, with her hard work with the team, saying she “was the most important part of the program” because she kept score, scouted for players, and did all the booking and handled the business end.
When the team had to pay for uniforms, cost of travel to tournaments and other expenses, the players found ways to earn much of the money.
“We would do about anything to make money,” Stophel said. “All of us worked together. I don’t see how we done what we done but we did it.”
And a community proud of the Wayne Gang’s accomplishments stepped in. Businesses sponsored the teams. Fundraising events helped with travel expenses. On some trips, the team slept in tents or in sleeping bags under picnic shelters.
“There was a whole lot more involved than Paul Stophel,” he said. “There’s no way in the world I could have done it without the help of the people who helped finance it with donations and so on.”
Dishmon said some team members “lived in poverty” but Stophel paid for them to go to competitions out of his pocket.
The influence Stophel had on LeSuer was evident when the former player named his youngest son, who turned 30 on June 27, after his coach and asked him to be the child’s godfather.
“He was so good with so many kids,” LeSuer said. “There’s no telling how many kids he kept out of trouble. He is just a solid, good man.”
Stophel was one of 10 children. He attended Draper High School until he entered the Navy in 1951, serving in Korea.
In 1995, he retired from Eden City Schools’ maintenance department. Stophel then became the Eden Police Department’s animal control officer until his retirement in 2010.
Stophel, who was 7 years old when he joined the former Draper YMCA, has been inducted into several halls of fame, including the Eden YMCA;s in 1992 and the North Carolina ASA Hall of Fame in 1995.
Perhaps the thing that Stophel regrets most is that he never persuaded Eden to name some of their ballparks Wayne Gang Field and the Tri-City Triplet and Doyle Paint fields.
The teams were active from 1979 to 1989, but Stophel said they “hung it up in 1990” when interest started waning.
“What he done for those kids is unreal,” Dishmon said. “People don’t do things like that no more.”
“It was a fun trip,” Stophel said. “I enjoyed it. I would do it again if I was younger. If I was president of the Hall of Fame, all my boys would be in there.
“I had a group of wonderful young boys. We had some great times together and I really enjoyed them. Some started when they were 9 years old and played until they were 18.
“I think about them every day,” Stophel said. “Ain’t a day that goes by that some of them don’t pop in my head. I ain’t got nothing but good memories of them. If I could do it again, I would.”
