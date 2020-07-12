REIDSVILLE — A World War II veteran said his 100th birthday on June 29 evolved into “more than I expected.”
Riley Robert Rankin’s birthday celebration actually began June 15, when Rockingham County Commissioners recognized him by declaring June 29 as “Riley R. Rankin Day in Rockingham County.”
Commissioner Kevin Berger read the resolution after which Commissioner Reece Pyrtle presented a county lapel pin to Rankin. He was also interviewed by a local television station.
“I enjoyed all that,” the centenarian said in a recent telephone interview. “I enjoyed everything that happened over there,” noting it was the first time he was on television.
Born in Rockingham County, Rankin was honored by friends who stopped outside his home on his birthday.
Displays showing his war honors and decorations, a pictorial history and other memorabilia were in the yard and on the porch of his home. A huge sign declared “Happy 100th Birthday Riley.” Refreshments included a large sheet cake decorated with an American flag.
“I loved it,” Rankin said. “I enjoyed it to the highest. Every bit of it!”
He thought it was going to be “just a little get-together” with his nieces and nephews, according to his wife, Marjorie Rankin. Douglas Stockton planned the party and Rankin’s niece, Portia Benton, decorated the yard.
“We had everything,” he said.
In keeping with social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic, his well-wishers wore masks.
“Y’all take off those masks so I can see who I’m talking to,” Rankin said, adding he didn’t recognize his pastor, Baim Imatha, from St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Asked his favorite thing about the party, Rankin didn’t hesitate.
“That long sign that tells that Robert Riley Rankin is 100 years old today! That was the best thing in the whole party.”
He refused to leave his porch until 5 p.m. when family members persuaded him to go inside.
“The Lord provided me to be living this long and feeling this good today,” Rankin said. He credits his longevity to not drinking, not running around and going to bed early. He goes to bed at approximately 7 p.m. each day.
Rankin began his life as the fourth of six children born to Robert and Ida Rankin. He grew up in the Haw River community in southeast Rockingham County.
Noting he was raised on a farm in the country, Ranking said all the children played baseball every Saturday.
“It was a lot of fun back in them days,” Rankin said, adding he looked forward to the ball games.
Saturday nights, they listened to the Grand Ole Opry on radio. His favorite performer was DeFord Baely, the first African American performer on the show. Baely played several instruments, but Rankin liked his guitar playing the best.
Sundays, the family attended Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. After church, they went to the creek where they had a special swimming hole. They also went there often during the week, working for a while then swimming for a couple of hours before returning to work.
The Rankin family “raised everything we ate. We didn’t have to go to town and buy nothing.”
They had a garden for vegetables and picked berries in the woods. They also raised cows, pigs and chickens. He described farm life as “so nice” during that era.
Rankin played football while at Booker T. Washington High School, but he left school in the 10th grade. He worked on the farm until moving to Pennsylvania, where he joined the U.S. Army Sept. 3, 1942.
Serving in the South Pacific, Rankin listed places they went: Guadalcanal, Tokyo, the Philippines, Africa and Sydney, Australia.
After the staff sergeant was honorably discharged Jan. 19, 1946, at Fort Bragg, he returned to the family home on Mizpah Church Road. Initially, he got a job at The American Tobacco Co. before going to work at Cone Mills’ White Oak Plant in Greensboro. In 1985, Rankin retired at the age of 65 with 30 years of service.
Shortly after his retirement, Rankin was treated for early-stage prostate cancer. Although he goes for an annual checkup, Riley has had no other medical issues.
Rankin and his wife, Majorie, now 91, celebrated their 71st anniversary on Dec. 18. They had three children, Wesley, who passed away in 2003; Joan, who moved across the street from them after retiring from her job in Richmond, Va.; and Wayne, who lives with them. Marjorie Rankin retired from Roses in Reidsville when she was 61.
The couple’s marriage also didn’t change their religious affiliations: Rankin is Methodist and his wife is Baptist. Marjorie Rankin joined First Baptist Church on Hubbard Street at age 10 and still attends there. They visit each other’s churches on certain occasions.
A longtime fan of the Atlanta Braves, Rankin said he enjoys fishing but hasn’t been in several years since he uses a walker and, sometimes, a wheelchair. He also is a devoted member of the American Legion in Reidsville.
