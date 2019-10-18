When young, you can only soak up so much history through your environment or the time allowed to continue learning.
Because my father was in World War II, I grew up hearing wonderful stories from my mother from a woman’s point of view. It included social history of that time, helping me understand her generation. She planted the seed for which I am forever grateful.
Fragments of history of my state was either learned in school or environmental. However, when I started family research in the 1970s, my horizon broadened and expanded to other states and in some cases “across the pond.” This led to my discovery of more than two dozen Revolutionary War ancestors and amazingly most of their residencies were located in southern states which include North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina.
The majority are direct line ancestors, which means it is from parent to child all the way down to me. A lateral line means an ancestor that is for example my grandfather’s brother, my great uncle.
While discovering my Irwin family in Mecklenburg County, I learned an ancestor uncle, Gen. Robert Irwin, was the son of William Irwin of my direct line and who was one of the early Scotch-Irish settlers in Cumberland County, Pa. I was further pleased to discover that this uncle was a signer of the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence. I have family pride looking at the flag of North Carolina and seeing the date “May 20 1775,” the date this document was signed.
He was a member of the North Carolina Provincial Congress. However, this was signed only by the men of Mecklenburg County. This gave me an incentive to have in-depth study of that county and areas beyond which included the battles of Cowpens and Kings Mountain, of which my family and that of my husband’s were involved. We visited the sacred ground of those national battlefields. I was even more fortunate to purchase a book published in 1905, “The Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence May 20 1775 and Lives of Its Signers” by George W. Graham, MD. This book enhanced my layer of family history.
Then I began the delightful task of helping others find their ancestors, which broadened my history yet again. I became elated by how we all connect today in one way or another.
As I was preparing to write my monthly column, Harvesting our History, for our DAR chapter’s October newsletter, I asked my Chapter Regent and her cousin if she would like for me to write about their patriot who served in the Revolutionary War. I was sent the pension records from an online tool for military records, Fold-3.com. I downloaded the records and poured over the eight pages of 1833 documents slowly stumbling through the original handwriting, which included the patriot’s signature. I was amazed to learn first-hand accounts from their ancestor as he stood in court and gave an affidavit of testing times involving battles and skirmishes in Pennsylvania.
Richard Mattocks signed up to serve in the Army in September 1775, serving under Captain Cook’s Company. During his off and on military service to 1778, we learn of his encounters with not only the British but protecting white settlers from Indian raids in Pennsylvania. I had never read accounts in vivid detail such as this.
I was able to visit Yorktown Battlefield, which is part of the Colonial National Historical Park in Virginia, this past summer. It was gratifying for me to add the layers of this section of American history to my knowledge, which included this now known figure who served and possibly even protected my own Irwin family who had remained in Pennsylvania. The possible connection of our families made a lasting impact.
