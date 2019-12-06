HIGH POINT — Volunteers are needed to help transform two older, refurbished basketball courts Dec. 11 at High Point’s Southside Recreation Center into a new KaBOOM! multi-sport court to provide a flexible outdoor play space for youth.
Sports courts provide a wide variety of different options such as basketball, hockey, futsal, pickleball, volleyball and tennis, all available at the same location and on the same surface. During a Design Day in October, local children chose which sports they would like this court to include.
High Point LEAP, the city of High Point Parks and Recreation Department and United Way of Greater High Point partnered together to submit a grant to KaBOOM! In October, they were announced as the winners of the grant funded by the Newell Brands Charitable Foundation. KaBOOM! is the national nonprofit dedicated to bringing balanced and active play into the daily lives of children, particularly those growing up in poverty.
Additional community partners and investors are involved in the project, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater High Point. The High Point Parks and Recreation Department will manage and maintain the multi-sport court after the initial construction.
“We know that play matters for children to grow, thrive and develop,” said Claire Robinson, founder and president of High Point LEAP, “and we are excited that this project will be the largest multi-sport court KaBOOM! has built to date.”
Anyone interested in volunteering can help construct the court from start to finish and fill a variety of roles, rain or shine, on Build Day on Wednesday.
“We are hopeful that many people will step forward to help us on Dec. 11; you don’t need any special skills, just the desire to be part of this inspirational day,” said Robinson.
Volunteers are asked to register at https://nvite.com/kaboom/fc55f or call 336-882-9511. The High Point Fire Department and Chipotle will provide meals for volunteers, who will also receive a T-shirt.
For additional details, email Robinson at crobinson@highpointleap.org.
Special Olympics
Accompanied by 23 volunteer coaches, 87 athletes from the Guilford/High Point area recently participated in the Special Olympics North Carolina Fall Games in the Charlotte area.
Local athletes brought home 32 gold, 28 silver and 13 bronze medals and one mention for a fifth-place finish. Guilford/High Point’s basketball team went undefeated in its top division and won gold, and the soccer team received a gold medal after a game that ran into overtime and resulted in a shootout.
For details about Special Olympics, call Stephanie Hedgecock at 336-883-3477 or email stephanie.hedgecock@highpointnc.gov.
Holiday Craft Bazaar
Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road, High Point) will host its annual craft bazaar on from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Vendors will offer crafts, jewelry, holiday decor and more.
Please call 336-883-3508 for more information.
Old Homesites Walk and Forest Breakfast
Piedmont Environmental Center (1220 Penny Road, High Point) will host an Old Homesites Forest Breakfast from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14. Learn how the land upon which the PEC currently sits has been used prior to modern times through stories, artifacts and photographs. Participants will enjoy breakfast and walk the PEC trails to see how history reveals itself in the terrain and the remains of old buildings on the property.
Cost is $10 per person, please register by Dec. 11 at 336-883-8531.
WinterFest 2019
Celebrate the impending arrival of winter with family and friends at this year’s WinterFest, held at Allen Jay Recreation Center (1073 East Springfield Road, High Point) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 14.
Santa will make an appearance for photos, and there will be children’s activities including carnival games. Admission is free but there will be a food truck and other vendors with items for purchase.
Please call 336-883-3469 for additional information.
Winter camps
While school is out over the winter holidays, Piedmont Environmental Center (1220 Penny Road, High Point) will offer several camps for students ages 7-12. On Dec. 26 and 27, PEC will hold its Winter Nature Camp, engaging students in a giant game of “Natural Clue” with activities that use the “tools,” visit the “places,” and sort out the “characters” of the game.
Using the classroom as a base laboratory for investigations, campers set out to find clue stations set up in the forest, grounds and gardens. Cost for the two-day Winter Nature Camp is $50 for PEC members and $65 for non-members. Register by Dec. 13.
On Dec. 30, students can spend the day with PEC naturalists exploring the natural and cultural history during Paleo Camp. Through activities on the trails, in the Tipi and in the classroom, campers will look back in time to learn about five geologic and historic time periods. Follow forest trails along old horse and buggy roadbeds, sort spearheads and other artifacts, observe plants and animals that provide clues to what life was like long ago, and hear stories inside the Tipi.
Cost is $25 for PEC members and $35 for non-members. Registration for Paleo Camp is required by Dec. 27.
Both camps last from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; campers should dress for the weather and bring a lunch, two snacks and a water bottle. Please call PEC at 336-883-8531 for more information or to register.
Allen Jay, Deep River and Oakview recreation centers will also offer “School’s Out” day camps from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the winter break on Dec. 23, 26, 27, 30 and 31 for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Camp will also be open Jan. 2-3. Cost is $15 per child per day; additional fees may be added for activities. Space is limited and advance registration is required. Please call the recreation center of your choice for additional information.
Get connected
Stay up to date on everything that’s happening by following the High Point Parks and Recreation Department on Facebook (High Point Parks & Recreation NC) or visiting www.highpointnc.gov/pr.
