That I escaped from the Gibsonville home of Janice and Benny Vickers without being challenged to a race is a miracle. Perhaps it was because they couldn’t think of a racetrack long enough to give my town car the head start it deserved.
During an interview surrounded by racing paraphernalia, high-performance cars, muscle trucks and assorted off-road vehicles, Benny Vickers said, “I can’t remember not racing. It’s about all I ever thought about.”
Much of his childhood was spent at Julian’s Piedmont Drag Strip on Holt’s Store Road.
After graduating from Southeast Guilford High School, Vickers worked at a hosiery mill in Graham. In 1968, he married Janice May, whom he met on a blind date. May, a Northeast Guilford High School graduate, was attending Gastonia School of Nursing.
To cut travel time for the newlywed couple, Vickers worked for an uncle in Kannapolis. “Uncle Wilson Isom operated a garage and owned a 1954 Chevrolet race car. World War II wounds kept him from racing the car, but Ralph Earnhardt was a buddy and drove for Uncle Wilson,” Vickers recalls.
Ralph Earnhardt’s son and grandson — Dale, Sr. and Dale, Jr. — also excelled at driving race cars.
Vickers was drafted into the Army in July 1969. “After artillery training and jump school, I joined the 173rd Airborne Division in Vietnam. Five months and 13 days later, an enemy mortar round came in on our bunker around midnight. Our officer in charge, the battery chief, and I were seriously wounded and air-lifted out.”
Vickers underwent emergency liver surgery in an Army hospital in Vietnam before being moved to Japan for shoulder, knee and hip surgeries. He was eventually flown to Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C., for several months of recuperation. “Uncle Wilson brought Janice and my parents to Washington to see me — they were my first visitors at Walter Reed,” Vickers recalled.
Final medical treatments were received at Fort Bragg’s Womack Army Hospital, after which he completed his two-year military commitment as a member of the 82nd Airborne Division.
When asked where his Purple Heart medal presentation was made, Vickers replied, “There was no presentation — it never came to my mind, but years later a family member became involved and obtained the medal for me.”
The Vickers have one son, Michael Eric Vickers, who served four years in the 82nd Airborne Division. “Our son made five more jumps than I did,” Benny Vickers said.
Vickers has two grandsons, Jake and Mason.
Family photos compete with racing memorabilia in the Vickers’ home. Janice Vickers’ father was a World War II vet; Benny Vickers’ mother and father both served in the Navy during World War II.
Vickers did not talk about a life-changing experience he had in Vietnam until 1986. By then, he was talking to as many as 50 high school groups each year.
“Early in my deployment, three of us were on a forward observer reconnaissance patrol. The other two decided to take a marijuana break instead of continuing on the mission,” he said. “I kept going and when I returned, the men were just as I had left them, except both their throats had been slashed.”
Vickers had never done drugs, but this incident made him even more of a lifelong anti-drug advocate.
“High school kids enjoy talks about racing and high-performance cars — and I enjoy the platform to encourage them to, ‘say no to drugs’,” he said.
Janice and Benny Vickers are active members of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church. She left for a church project during our visit — and he took several church-related calls during our interview.
“My being alive today is due to God’s care and protection,” said Vickers, who is now 72.
He also discussed his involvement with Americans Assisting Veterans.
“We have about 20 volunteers who assist veterans by taking them for doctor appointments, repairing their cars, fixing their home, mowing their grass, etc.,” he said.
Vickers’ Carolina Field of Honor car was often featured during early fundraising events for that organization.
Janice Vickers is retired from her nursing career, and Benny Vickers is retired from his racing career — but the gleam in his eye told me he would have raced my town car at the slightest challenge.
