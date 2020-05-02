One evening soon after 9/11, I remember sitting on our front porch with my mother-in-law.
The clouds that dotted the very blue sky that day looked like fluffy white meringues.
She and I didn’t say much. We just took comfort in each other’s company.
The world seemed uncertain then. There was a lot of fear and grieving. But I felt at peace with her. I felt, that, as long as we could be together, all would be OK.
That feeling has returned often throughout the past seven weeks of our quarantine. There’s a lot of uncertainty, fear and grieving worldwide. But I feel at peace at home with my family. I feel that as long as we can be together, we’ll be OK.
There’s this list that’s been shared on Facebook, perhaps you’ve seen it.
It’s basically a checklist of what life is like during the pandemic, or as some may call it, Covember. People have been sharing it as a way to document what life is like right now. This time next year, and in the years following, this memory will pop up on timelines to remind us of what it was like.
So we don’t forget.
Here’s my version of that list.
- It’s recommended that we maintain a distance of 6-feet from others. Some people adhere to it; some do not. We are drawn to each other more than we realized.
- Schools have been closed since mid-March and will remain so the rest of the year. Learning has continued online. It’s been incredibly frustrating and challenging. But I’ve never felt more involved in my child’s learning. Parent engagement is more important now than ever.
- I’ve been working from home for the same length of time. My morning pace has slowed, but I still start my work day earlier than before the quarantine. Chat breaks with co-workers have been replaced with unloading the dishwasher, taking out the garbage and washing breakfast or lunch dishes.
- There are taped lines inside of some stores to keep people 6-feet apart. I try to shop online as much as possible, and I don’t miss spending several hours every weekend running errands.
- Bars and restaurants are only open for takeout or delivery. Our family has eaten dinner at home together every night since the quarantine. I plan our meals weekly, and we are eating more healthfully. Cooking has become an opportunity for adventure and a creative outlet.
- Farmers Markets and local farms are offering drive-thru service. Customers waited in car lines for two hours for strawberries at one local farm this spring. I’m making a commitment to support more local farms.
- Gas is less than $2 a gallon. I’ve filled the gas tank once in seven weeks.
- All minor and major league sports competitions have been canceled, as well as youth sports. I’ve seen more people — including entire families — walking together in our neighborhood.
- All festivals and entertainment events have been banned. I’ve seen more concerts online during quarantine than I have actually attended since becoming a mom nine years ago.
- Weddings, milestone birthday and family celebrations are canceled. Funerals are limited to 10-20 people. People are finding ways to still celebrate and honor others, mostly online. I celebrated the 40th birthdays of two friends through Zoom virtual parties.
- Hugs, kisses and handshakes aren’t exchanged. The last person that I’ve hugged — outside of my family — is my friend, Carla. It’s so weird and awkward to see friends from a distance and not be able to run up and hug them.
- There’s a shortage of ventilators and disposable masks and gloves in hospitals. I worry about my friends working in health care. I think of them often and pray for their health and mental well-being.
- People are wearing masks, and some stores even require people to use them. It’s even more of an incentive for me to stay home.
- Toilet paper, paper towels, disinfectant wipes and anything antibacterial or with Lysol is nearly impossible to find. It has taught me to not be wasteful with these things. I ration them like a fancy, expensive spice.
- No one is traveling for leisure and airports are empty. The tourism and hospitality industries are in a crisis. The last place I visited before all of this was Asheville.
- I’m no longer having lunch, happy hour or Girls Night Out with friends. But we are staying connected through video chats, texts and even phone calls. We are intentional with our visits and are expressing a greater sense of care and concern for each other.
Who knows what awaits us on the other side of this. 9/11 changed so much for us. Undoubtedly, this pandemic will too.
