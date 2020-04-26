Diversions.
We all need them right now, don’t we?
From what I can see on social media, a whole lot of people are baking crackers and cakes from scratch. Artisan bread and sourdough starters are all the rage right now. People who don’t normally go for walks are walking a couple times a day. My crafty friends are taking up embroidery and painting.
We’re visiting museums and national parks through virtual tours. And attending virtual concerts from our cozy living rooms.
At our house, food is absolutely a diversion. It always has been, but it seems to have escalated to a level that is borderline concerning. My son, who is used to eating lunch at 11:30 a.m. when he’s at school, insists on the same schedule now. Even though he consumes snacks almost nonstop from breakfast through lunch time.
How much can a little kid eat?
How much should a little kid eat?
I try to make him at least eat healthful snacks. Fruit. Applesauce. Cheese sticks. Celery with peanut butter. It’s such a constant refrain that I’ve started asking if he’s really hungry or if he’s bored.
Sometimes he wears me down, and I just don’t care if he eats a sixth slice of bread.
“We’re going to run out of food anyway, and he won’t have anything left to eat,” I think to myself, grumpily.
Sometimes I think he’s just avoiding school work.
He can put off his research project just a little while longer by making a snack. Or six.
The problem is that when he wants a snack, I want one too. Much like the Freshman 15 (the 15 pounds many college freshmen put on), the Quarantine 19 is a thing.
My son never wants to do math. Unless it involves measurements and baking. He’s gotta learn fractions somehow, right? I’ve lost track of how many batches of cookies we’ve baked. There’s a flour shortage, though, so we better start experimenting with paleo recipes.
I don’t have a lot of down time during the work day, but the things that distract me are snack times, mealtimes and Instagram posts about food. To be fair, the reason I’m on Instagram during the workday is because I’m intending to look up something that’s work-related. But I follow a lot of restaurants and New York-based restauranteur David Chang on Instagram. And #shrimpdumplings and #dumplingsoup. And food writer Noah Cho and San Francisco food critic Soleil Ho. It’s so easy to slip down that rabbit hole.
If I’ve got a few minutes to spare, I find myself updating my Publix delivery and Shipt grocery lists. Clearly, we’re a food-driven family. I shouldn’t be irritated with my son for his constant hunger or desire for food. He comes by it naturally.
We just need a healthier diversion. One that involves physical activity, like yardwork or parcour or CrossFit at home. I also follow Dwayne (“The Rock”) Johnson on Instagram. Is he working out from his own gym at home?
We all need diversions these days.
