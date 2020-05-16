I’ve struggled this week.
I’m not sure why. Just last week, I was thinking that it seemed as if our family was starting to fall into a nice groove juggling school and work from home. I’m getting used to grocery delivery, and we’re eating so well by cooking at home. I even spent Mother’s Day doing little more than lounging on the couch.
But this week felt like two rolled into one.
I resented cooking all of our meals all of the time. OK, maybe I was a little melodramatic. My family makes their own sandwiches at lunch, and breakfast is usually fruit, cereal and yogurt. Literally, no cooking is involved.
Why does my son have yet another project to complete before the end of the school year?
I felt as if it took everything all of us had to complete the last one about marine animals. It required writing, art and making a video, and I love that the whole family was involved.
This one about opinion writing just seemed like a lot to try to explain in a week while also writing about topics I know so little about for my job.
Maybe there’s some frustration about all the things I feel like I should have time for but haven’t done yet consistently.
Like starting each day with just five minutes of meditation and stillness. I could use more mental discipline and focus.
My goals to do more pushups and ab exercises have also fallen short. I have eaten more chocolate-covered almonds, though. Those are totally unrelated, but I’m counting the almonds as a win.
I haven’t read more books — not even a collection of haiku that’s been on my bedside table for years. But I have baked a cake from scratch. Again, not related, but I’m counting it as a win, too. Is there an unhealthy pattern developing?
I guess I’m at this spot in the quarantine in which I’m feeling a bit restless. I’m unsettled, and it’s taken the act of writing this column to understand why.
As we’re approaching summer, and my son’s camp in early June was officially canceled, I’m wondering what’s in store for us. Backyard camping and cookouts wouldn’t be a bad thing.
But I sure have been longing for the beach lately. When I close my eyes, I envision myself standing on the Oceanic’s pier at Wrightsville Beach. There’s a cold beer and a basket of fried clams waiting for me at the restaurant.
I’ve also been thinking about the many amazing restaurants I’ve been fortunate enough to dine in over the past couple of years. Momofuku in New York. The Preacher’s Son in Bentonville, Ark. The Publican in Chicago. Ceviche in Wilmington. Limones in Asheville. The food hall in the Anaheim Packing District in California.
Anyone who knows me, knows I enjoy food. I love discovering little authentic hole-in-the-wall restaurants like the Mexican taqueria some co-workers and I tried in Toronto. I enjoy the ritual of making reservations and getting dressed up to go to dinner and ordering fancy cocktails.
I guess this is the part in the quarantine in which I’m a little sad about the things that I miss — the things I know will never be the same. Like restaurants and live music. Gathering with friends at a restaurant patio with bottles of wine and plates of fancy appetizers. No one knows right now what’s next for the restaurant industry. We suspect that it will likely be changed forever.
I love summers in Jamestown. Our family enjoys town-sponsored events like the monthly live music and food trucks and movie nights at the park. Nothing makes me happier than those nights when I’m watching my son running around the park, laughing with other kids.
Will that happen this summer?
So much about the future is unknown.
But I do know this. I bought a bunch of herbs at the farmers market, and I intend to plant them this weekend. So the next time I make a batch of homemade pad thai, I’ll have Thai basil for it.
I’ll sit in our backyard and watch my kid run around in it, pretending to fight zombies. And that’s enough for now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.