We’ve almost made it to the end of the school year.
Have mercy. Teaching your own child can sometimes bring out the Nurse Ratched in even the mildest mannered among us. But we got through it, and I’m relieved.
Now comes summer. What looks to be a long summer. Without nature camps or play dates — at least for the first half of it.
Now, we must prepare ourselves for the battle against the screens. How do I keep my child from spending most of his day playing games on his iPad and watching TV and YouTube videos while I’m working? I know there are a million learning apps and virtual lessons, and he’ll use some of them. But we don’t want him looking at screens most of every day.
My parents never realized how good they had it. I loved to read. I could immerse myself in books for most of the day and into the night. I offered to pay my kid a penny a page, and, at most, he might read 50 pages a day.
A friend recently shared a Facebook post with a compilation of 100 things to do with — or without — the kids this summer. Many of the activities were creative and low cost. So our family compiled our own list. It’s not even close to 100 activities, but they seem achievable for us.
1. Visit some state parks. I’m keeping it real by not committing to an actual number. Also, I like that our weekends aren’t as packed with going places and seeing people these days. They feel more relaxing. I’ve been wanting to visit Linville Gorge, and we’ve talked about returning to Hanging Rock. So we’ll start with those two destinations.
2. Driveway art. My husband and son love to draw. There are so many people who walk, bike and jog past our house these days, that I thought it would be neat if they drew some chalk art on the driveway so that people could enjoy them when they go by.
3. Family Lego competitions. I actually stole this from the list of 100 activities. Each of us gets a bag of Legos and 30 minutes to see what we can create. Best one gets extra dessert.
4. A bake-off. Maybe it’s a pie contest — both savory and sweet. Best one gets … more pie?? Or we could see who can make the tastiest cookies with the most exotic ingredients? Thank you, Pinterest, I could throw down on some rose petal pistachio shortbread cookies.
5. Go to a drive-in movie. I’ve been wanting to do this every summer for years. It’s predicted that drive-ins this summer will be hugely popular.
6. Movies in the backyard. We have a projector and screen that’s large enough. We just need to figure out how to make it all work.
7. Water balloon fights. The boys came up with this one. Actually their idea was to pelt the walkers going past our house, but we probably shouldn’t do that.
8. Neighborhood concert or poetry reading in the backyard. We usually have friends over in the backyard frequently throughout the summer. I really miss this. But we still can, as long as everyone brings their own lawn chairs, food and beverages and stays 6-feet apart. And if our guests are mostly neighbors, they can always go back home to use their own bathrooms if they need to.
9. Build a tree fort. This is by far the most ambitious activity on the list. I’m also betting we’ll need to enlist some professional help. But it would be something fun to look forward to.
10. Cleaning projects. I’ve been wanting to clean and declutter the garage and finished basement room for years now. There’s really no excuse for this not happening. The boys are definitely lukewarm to this one.
I feel good about this list. Full disclosure, most of the things on it are ones I generated. And it still doesn’t address what my kid’s supposed to do with most of his day while we’re working.
If I’ve learned anything from this time of quarantine, it’s that it’s best to take each day as it comes. And it’s not the end of the world if things don’t go as planned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.