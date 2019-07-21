On our way to Charlotte, my alternator started going out. I stopped at Advance Auto Parts in Greensboro, store 8118, in fear of being stranded with two kiddos. I was freaking out because I was hours from home with Ryleigh and Lucas.
The three employees that were working saved the day. Jermaine, Carmen and Kwasi went ABOVE and beyond to help us. They helped to troubleshoot and determine it was my alternator that went out. They made conversation with my kids and offered to find local mechanics to replace my alternator.
I decided to get an Uber to take the kids and I to McDonald’s while we waited, Jermaine insisted that he could take us. Jermaine drove the kids and I to a local McDonald’s so the kids could have ice cream and play while we waited for help.
When we got back to Advance, the three were eager to help. From tools, to offering to help, to chatting with the kids. They treated us like old friends and never skipped a beat.
There are so many bad stories about customer service online, I wanted to share how amazing our experience was.
To our three new friends, thank you for your kindness and help. You saved the day! Your generosity means more than you know!
— Tiffany Livengood, Oxford
l l l
On June 24th, I found a garbage bag lying in the road in front of our home. Inside was a large amount of pink insulation. The insulation was blowing all over the highway and the passing cars made it difficult to pick up.
This was a hot afternoon and it seemed I was not doing well in picking up the insulation pieces. Then this special young man, Greg Jones, stopped to help me. He even had a rake in his car. He did a terrific job of collecting the debris. He was on his way to fix dinner for his parents that night but did not leave until the yard was clean.
Thank you, Greg.
You are certainly a fine example as a member of The Boy Scouts of America organization.
— Brenda Church, Brown Summit