MAYODAN — A few weeks ago, the hum of the screen printers and monogram embroidery machines at Brittney Wall’s Original Print Shop were nearly silent.
COVID-19 restrictions had wiped all sports off the boards, and schools wouldn’t be needing her themed t-shirts to close out the year.
Wall, who co-owns her downtown shop with her cousins Eric Witten and John Hancock, was preparing to lose orders for softball league t-shirts and caps, municipal festival shirts, senior trip theme tees and everything in between as the pandemic meant wholesale cancellations.
A talented artist who can hand-letter and calligraph most anything, Wall isn’t one to sit idle, though.
So a few weeks ago, when her niece Lexie Williams phoned and the South Stokes senior chatted with Wall about an idea for yard signs to honor seniors, Wall seized on the cute notion.
She says she never dreamed it would rocket in popularity.
The double-sided posters, mounted on metal lawn stakes, and tailored with school logos and mascot illustrations, pay tribute to 2020 seniors from their front yards. High school seniors, college seniors, and even eighth-graders missing graduation want to advertise their school pride and in a way, their pain at having to skip such an important milestone.
“I always wanted to see everybody just one more time because a bunch of us are going different places so we’re not gonna get to see each other,’’ Williams said. “And I’m gonna miss graduation too, because we don’t really know what it feels like so we really don’t know what we’re missing, but it was something we had all been looking forward to.’’
Lexie’s laments were motivation for Wall.
“I started making these for Lexie and her friends just to get out of the house and come down here and do something, and man, we’ve been busy ever since,’’ Wall said from her shop at 400 West Main Street.
Mothers love them. Principals buy them. And PTO groups adore the lawn telegrams. Indeed, within just a few weeks, more than 75 high schools and colleges across the nation have begun ordering from Original Print Shop.
Wall credits social media with boosting her sales, plus the fact that the product is safe to feature and appreciate from a distance in a time when public health protocols mandate people keep their distance.
“We’re getting emails and the phone’s ringing off the hook,’’ she said. “We’ve gotten orders from New York University, schools in Massachusetts, and Virginia …. Just from all over,’’ Wall said, trimming a sign to affix to a weatherproof board.
In fact, her business partner made three recent trips to Greensboro to drop off high school signs, meeting parents in a grocery store parking lot where they could pick up their senior signs while maintaining a safe social distance.
One officer of a Greensboro parent/teacher organization receives bulk deliveries from the OGPS and studs her lawn with the signs so parents may pop by and pluck what they’ve paid for from the display.
Wall is like the cool older sister, or a hip mom with a house where all the kids want to hang out … that is… when it’s safe to congregate in numbers again. It’s not uncommon to find Wall plying her young friends with snacks from Madison-Mayodan’s famed Airport Drive-in where they like to chow down. The teenage friends from South Stokes and McMichael High School have helped promote the signage for Wall’s shop and feel invested in the sign project, they said.
For Jackson Boles, a South Stokes senior bound for Appalachian State University in the fall, the COVID-19 crisis and helping out at the print shop have taught him entrepreneurial lessons, he said.
“When you face adversity, keep pushing and don’t give up. Because if they had stopped working the business would have never blown up like this. So there can always be something positive when something like this happens.’’
To satisfy orders, Wall and her partners are often up until 3 a.m. laminating signs and packing them for shipping, she said.
“A lot of parents want to surprise their kids,’’ she said. “And this is a way they can do it. It’s so sad because the kids have just a short time of the year they are missing. They got to finish the majority of the year, except for that short time that was their ending, and you wanna kinda close the chapter, and you can’t. But I think this helps.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.