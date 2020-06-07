Frank G. Carter Jr. has never forgotten his roots in his hometown of Ruffin. Eight years ago, Carter began a memoir for his children and grandchildren about his childhood years during the 1950s and 1960s in the small little community.
Soon, he realized others might enjoy sharing those memories of idyllic days in that little village along the railroad tracks. On May 20, Carter received his first self-published copy of “Across the Tracks.”
The book details many aspects of Carter’s life from his birth in 1950 to Frank G. Carter and Dura Shelton Carter to days when schools nationwide were integrated in the late 1950s.
He wants his family to know “the Ruffin spirit,” Carter said. “Kids today can’t roam like we used to. Everybody knew everybody. I wanted people to know about it from a personal point of view. I wanted everyone to see what it was like to live the way I grew up in a community where people genuinely cared about each other.”
The author included stories about his relationships with people like the Wharton boys, his numerous relatives and other good friends growing up in that rural atmosphere.
“I didn’t have the idyllic childhood. Nobody in Ruffin seemed to be rich or poor,” Carter said. “We didn’t care about things like that. We cared about camaraderie and friendships. I still have those friends today.”
His parents met in Winston-Salem, where his mother moved to work after World War II. Frank’s half-brother, Numa Richardson Carter, worked for Imperial Tobacco Co., a British company with facilities in North Carolina, and got Frank’s father a job as a tobacco buyer.
Shortly after Frank Carter Sr. and Dura Shelton married in 1947, they bought a family farm in her native Stokes County from her father. Since Frank Carter Sr. knew nothing about growing tobacco, the couple hired her father to manage the farm. The family lived in Ruffin in the fall and winter and in Stokes County in the spring and summer.
Frank’s father and his younger brother, Robert, built a small strip mall that housed the family-owned “Ruffin Sandwich Shop,” as well as the post office, barber shop, beauty shop, small hardware store and the Greyhound Bus station.
When Frank was six months old, the family lived in the basement under the café until they moved in with his grandmother, Bessie Carter. She lived across the street on U.S. 29 that had just been built between New York and Atlanta.
“A ton of people drove that road every day,” Carter said. “That was why the café was successful, because it was the only place to eat between Danville and Reidsville.”
They ran the café the next four years. The family then moved to a house across Lickfork Creek Road from Sheriff Leon Worsham after Carter’s father started buying tobacco in Stoneville market.
In 1956, Carter enrolled in and went all the way through high school at Ruffin School. When he was 12 or 13, he worked on the farm in the summers.
During his junior and senior summers and his first year in college, Carter was a shipping clerk with his father on the tobacco market in Kingstree, S.C.
“My grandfather taught me how to plant it (tobacco) and harvest it,” Carter said. “My dad taught me how to sell it and buy it. It was a lot of fun being on the tobacco market and for a young man, it was great.”
After graduating from Ruffin High School in 1968, he enrolled at UNC-Chapel Hill. In 1972, Carter earned a bachelor of arts degree in radio, television and motion pictures with a goal of being involved in TV news.
“My life was going to be centered on television,” Carter said, noting in 1969 and 70, he worked at WKBY radio station in Chatham, Va., the first half of the summer, then worked the tobacco market the second half.
“I made good money on both — a lot more than most of friends that were working in tobacco,” Carter said. Since his father bought “millions of pounds of tobacco every year,” Carter worked overtime shipping tobacco to Great Britain.
In 1972, Carter married Martha Neal and they had two daughters, Christie Berry and Carrie Anne Mike.
After graduating that same year, Carter hoped to work at WFMY-TV in Greensboro. However, he attended Greensboro Career Day at UNCG in January. Waiting in line to be interviewed by WFMY, he met Owen Lewis, director of public information and publications for the Greensboro schools. When Lewis learned Carter’s major was in public relations, Lewis offered him a job.
“I didn’t know what he was talking about. I was not a teacher,” Carter said. But Lewis explained they did radio and television shows and wrote news releases. A week later, Carter was working for Lewis as an emergency school assistant through a special grant to help during the desegregation process.
He stayed there until he was offered a job at Danville Cablevision Co., where he had worked in production during Christmas 1970. While waiting for that job to start in October 1974, he wanted to be a DJ at WLOE Radio in Eden. General Manager David Boliek gave him a job in sales until Carter became program manager for Channel 9 TV in Danville.
“I felt like I was way too young to be a program director,” Carter said, but for three years he wrote and produced commercials and anchored news and weather.
Meanwhile, Carter said he felt the “need to get more education. I wanted a master’s degree.” He enrolled at UNCG, but continued working for the television company. In 18 months, he had earned his speech communications degree. Frank also taught intro broadcasting and intro film at the college.
“I enjoyed it,” he said. “I found out that I enjoyed the research and preparation and the back-grounding of teaching. I would learn. I would write and then present it to the classes. It was a lot like television but not the same exactly.”
Carter decided he would rather teach and landed a temporary job at Bartlett-Yancey High School, teaching English for a teacher on maternity leave.
“I thought at least I would know if I liked teaching high school.”
One day Principal Ed Meador said he wanted to start a drama department, so Carter became a full-time drama teacher in the fall of 1977.
Three years later, he began teaching drama, speech communication and English at Rockingham County High School, but after two years, decided he needed more money. Carter returned as the special projects director for the Danville Cable Co. to help start MetroVision WLCC 11.
But, “the teaching bug bit me again,” and he became an instructor in commercial art and advertising design at Alamance Community College.
Admittedly “a beach bum” and wanting to live near the water, Carter accepted a job in speech communication and theater in 1997 at Cape Fear Community College.
“The chance came and I took it,” he said. Three years later he was named chair of the department of humanities and fine arts and was instrumental in helping plan and construct Wilson Center, Wilmington’s performing arts venue.
Putting all that together and running a department of 55 members “was a lot of work so I decided to retire,” Carter said.
While teaching at Alamance Community College, Carter met Debbie Stengel. Years later, she decided to go to medical school at UNC, then did her residency at New Hanover Regional Hospital before opening her practice in Wilmington. When Frank, single by then, became ill in 2005, he went to see Debbie. A week later, they attended a UNC basketball game together, started dating and were married in April the next year. They have two sons, Colin, 13, and Alex, 11.
Debbie decided to retire early so they could raise their children together.
Throughout all those years, Carter remained a member of Ruffin Methodist Church where he often played the organ. Since Debbie is a drummer and Frank also plays guitar, they have a recording studio in their home. They purchased a number of instruments and are teaching their sons guitar and make recordings for fun.
“I love the beach but there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about the closeness we had with the fire department, little league baseball, camping out and girlfriends,” Carter said. “…just the atmosphere of a small village farming community.”
