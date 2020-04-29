Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Collybrooke, LLC, of NC, to D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware, tracts Collybrooke subdivision, $1.71 million
B&S Development Inc. of NC to BS&J Builders Inc. of NC, lot Twin Creeks subdivision, phase V, $38,000
B&S Development Inc. of NC to BS&J Builders Inc. of NC, lots Twin Creeks subdivision, phase V, $34,000
Michael D. Starkey and Casey E. Starkey to Roger W. Mitchell and Ursula A. Mitchell, lot Twin Creeks, phase 2, $250,500
Wilma Hutchins to Monsita F. James, lot Country Meadows subdivision, section III, $163,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
D.R. Development Corp. of NC to William Jerry Garrett Jr. and Elayne Garrett, 2.605 acres The Oaks, $32,500
Dana Michelle Weston and Cornelius Graves to Leonard W. Wood and Lindy W. Wood, property The Oaks, section 4, $334,500
Gary Lee Akers and June Akers to Perry O. Fox Sr. and Connie S. Fox, property Carolyn Court condo, $69,500
Hubei Homes, LLC, to Norman Ray Hicks Jr., lot Field Street, $10,000
Teresa Goard Nance and James Richard Nance Jr. to Brandon M. LaPrade and Ashley M. LaPrade, lot Kennedy Street, $90,000
Tyler Shropshire and Cesalea Shropshire to Bradshaw & Edwards, LLC, lot Dunn Street, $35,000
Tyler Shropshire and Cesalea Shropshire to Bradshaw & Edwards, LLC, lot Fieldcrest Road, $15,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Hopkins, LLC, of Virginia, to Jerry Burroughs, 12.0 acres NC-1364 or Cinnamon Road, $25,000
Marchall R. Hawkins and Dione T. Hawkins to Michael David Gaffey, two tracts C&N Smith Mill Road, $78,500
Judy R. White and Ellen Gray White to Michael E. Michaux Jr. and Charlene W. Michaux, lot “Plat of Survey for Judy White and Ellen G. White,” $20,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Jeremy B. Jones and Ingrid Jones to David Warren Ellington and Janice Marshall Ellington, lot Scarlet Oak Court, $296,000
McKinney and Son Builders Inc. to James Lacefield and Debra K. Lacefield, lot Combs Road, $293,000
Arleen Jeanette Settles and Donald C. Settles Jr. to Ryne C. Dickens and Kalyn D. O’Bryant, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Doe Run Road in Village Oaks, $171,000
Dhansukhlal C. Chudasma and Manjulaben D. Chudasma, Trustees of the Chudasma Family Trust, to Hina Hospitality, LLC, property and motel NC-87 Days Inn, $700,000
Donna Lynn Scott and Carol Diane Scott to Barbara G. Price, lot Homewood Development on Fillman Drive, $103,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
William Murphy and Chereffa J. Murphy to CMH Homes Inc. of Tennessee, 10.100 acres Webb Loop Road or NC-2301, $40,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Mitzie Bullins Mooney vs. Clay Jack Mooney
Holly Lynn Burwinkle vs. Brian Scott Drury
Samaria M. Hunt vs. Derek Louis Lima
Rance Taylor Fultz vs. Pamela Lee Fultz
Cesar Miguel Gomez Gamarra vs. Maria B. Basile
Sandra D. Parks Gary vs. Keith Allen Gary
Jennifer Lynn Orsomarso vs. Alessandro Lawrence Orsomarso
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Kimberly Tatiana C. Hunt from Brandon Daniel Hunt
Lequeint Erontay Troutman from Peggy Lynn Troutman
Billy Joe Thomas from Carol Partin Thomas
