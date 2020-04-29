Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Collybrooke, LLC, of NC, to D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware, tracts Collybrooke subdivision, $1.71 million

B&S Development Inc. of NC to BS&J Builders Inc. of NC, lot Twin Creeks subdivision, phase V, $38,000

B&S Development Inc. of NC to BS&J Builders Inc. of NC, lots Twin Creeks subdivision, phase V, $34,000

Michael D. Starkey and Casey E. Starkey to Roger W. Mitchell and Ursula A. Mitchell, lot Twin Creeks, phase 2, $250,500

Wilma Hutchins to Monsita F. James, lot Country Meadows subdivision, section III, $163,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

D.R. Development Corp. of NC to William Jerry Garrett Jr. and Elayne Garrett, 2.605 acres The Oaks, $32,500

Dana Michelle Weston and Cornelius Graves to Leonard W. Wood and Lindy W. Wood, property The Oaks, section 4, $334,500

Gary Lee Akers and June Akers to Perry O. Fox Sr. and Connie S. Fox, property Carolyn Court condo, $69,500

Hubei Homes, LLC, to Norman Ray Hicks Jr., lot Field Street, $10,000

Teresa Goard Nance and James Richard Nance Jr. to Brandon M. LaPrade and Ashley M. LaPrade, lot Kennedy Street, $90,000

Tyler Shropshire and Cesalea Shropshire to Bradshaw & Edwards, LLC, lot Dunn Street, $35,000

Tyler Shropshire and Cesalea Shropshire to Bradshaw & Edwards, LLC, lot Fieldcrest Road, $15,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Hopkins, LLC, of Virginia, to Jerry Burroughs, 12.0 acres NC-1364 or Cinnamon Road, $25,000

Marchall R. Hawkins and Dione T. Hawkins to Michael David Gaffey, two tracts C&N Smith Mill Road, $78,500

Judy R. White and Ellen Gray White to Michael E. Michaux Jr. and Charlene W. Michaux, lot “Plat of Survey for Judy White and Ellen G. White,” $20,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jeremy B. Jones and Ingrid Jones to David Warren Ellington and Janice Marshall Ellington, lot Scarlet Oak Court, $296,000

McKinney and Son Builders Inc. to James Lacefield and Debra K. Lacefield, lot Combs Road, $293,000

Arleen Jeanette Settles and Donald C. Settles Jr. to Ryne C. Dickens and Kalyn D. O’Bryant, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Doe Run Road in Village Oaks, $171,000

Dhansukhlal C. Chudasma and Manjulaben D. Chudasma, Trustees of the Chudasma Family Trust, to Hina Hospitality, LLC, property and motel NC-87 Days Inn, $700,000

Donna Lynn Scott and Carol Diane Scott to Barbara G. Price, lot Homewood Development on Fillman Drive, $103,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

William Murphy and Chereffa J. Murphy to CMH Homes Inc. of Tennessee, 10.100 acres Webb Loop Road or NC-2301, $40,000

Divorces filed

Mitzie Bullins Mooney vs. Clay Jack Mooney

Holly Lynn Burwinkle vs. Brian Scott Drury

Samaria M. Hunt vs. Derek Louis Lima

Rance Taylor Fultz vs. Pamela Lee Fultz

Cesar Miguel Gomez Gamarra vs. Maria B. Basile

Sandra D. Parks Gary vs. Keith Allen Gary

Jennifer Lynn Orsomarso vs. Alessandro Lawrence Orsomarso

Divorces granted

Kimberly Tatiana C. Hunt from Brandon Daniel Hunt

Lequeint Erontay Troutman from Peggy Lynn Troutman

Billy Joe Thomas from Carol Partin Thomas

