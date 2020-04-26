Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Toledo Homes, LLC, to Katherine A. Brown, lot Windward at Belews Landing, phase I, $302,000

R. Jonathan Bandy and Margaret L. Bandy to Randal H. McBride Sr. and Kathy P. McBride, lot Brookfield, phase I, $298,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Ms. Beverly Coleman to Juan Carlose Juarez Mondragon, lot Carolina Avenue, $35,000

Richard B. Rivers to Joey Lee Fulton, property Clearview Road, $45,000

Steve Earl Morris and Letitia Giles Morris to CMH Homes Inc., 7.30 acres NC-14, $32,000

Perry O. Fox and Connie S. Fox to Stacy Lynnette (L.) Peatross and Eric Lacory Peatross, lot Farrell Street, $168,000

Rodelman Quiroz Alcantara to Wilbert Alfredo Torres Jr., lot Moir Street, $30,000

Kellie B. Jones and Artie Lee Jones, plus Rebecca B. Cipriani and Giacoma Cipriani to Samuel L. Farmer and Dorris A. Farmer, lot Frank Cherry Street, $150,000

Larry D. Smith to Darlene Hylton, lots Henry Street, $32,500

Eckerd Corp. of Delaware to Walgreen Co., of Illinois, 1.63 acres South Van Buren Road, $2.43 million

Brandon T. Johnson to Jacob Evans and Breanne Sims, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot NC-87, $93,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Michael G. Bledsoe to Deanna J. Sola and Jordan L. Doss, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lots Beaver-Dan Development Corp., $63,000

Ray Odean Dodson and Judith Dodson to Jimmie Wayne Williams, lot NC-704, $50,000

William A. Jolly to Penn Hardware Rentals, LLC, lots P.D. Price Estate (on Franklin Street), $55,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Jason W. White and Juana M. White to Bradley Sweatt and Shelby Sweatt, 2.90 acres “Plat of Survey for Jason and Juana White”, $132,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Edward Hairston Jr. and Sylvia Hairston to Jerry L. Graves, lot Parkhill, $13,500

Randy J. Caviness and Lynn M. Caviness to Mary Whaley Apple and Michael Winfield Apple, as tenants-in-common, lot Rocky Ford Road, $55,000

Timothy Wade Talley and Donna Jones Talley to David Masneri and Shannon Masneri, tracts Oscar Road, $405,000

Wendy W. Smith to James Ronald Smith, tract “Plat of Survey for Frank R. Penn III”, $6,000

Glenna Jackson to Darren Davis Investment Properties and Farms Inc., lot (Parcel B) Narrow Gauge Road, $130,000

Maria Luisa Pedro Hernandez to Joshua Steven Johnson and Lisbeth Anahi Johnson, lot Withersea Lane, $66,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Hayley Staunton and Wade Hampton Staunton IV to Deborah Baker Williams, lot Wiley Road, $117,000

Mindy N. Collins Gant to Taylor Kristyn (K.) Carter, lot Norman French property, $94,500

Divorces filed

Divorces filed in District Court

Tiffany Payne Hagwood vs. Corey Thomas Hagwood

Laura Rhyne Fredell vs. Steven Craig Stikeleather

Debra Lynn Elder vs. Thomas Michael Elder

Johnny V. Freeman vs. Kristin Freeman

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Alma Delia L. Mendoza from Jeffrey Scott Sandoval

Ethan Loyd Bush from Jennifer Nicole Bush

Robert David Gay from Michelle Hurst Gay

April S. Williams from Shawn Adam Moore

Ivian Noscoshu Smith from Michael Smith

Tags

Load comments