Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Toledo Homes, LLC, to Katherine A. Brown, lot Windward at Belews Landing, phase I, $302,000
R. Jonathan Bandy and Margaret L. Bandy to Randal H. McBride Sr. and Kathy P. McBride, lot Brookfield, phase I, $298,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Ms. Beverly Coleman to Juan Carlose Juarez Mondragon, lot Carolina Avenue, $35,000
Richard B. Rivers to Joey Lee Fulton, property Clearview Road, $45,000
Steve Earl Morris and Letitia Giles Morris to CMH Homes Inc., 7.30 acres NC-14, $32,000
Perry O. Fox and Connie S. Fox to Stacy Lynnette (L.) Peatross and Eric Lacory Peatross, lot Farrell Street, $168,000
Rodelman Quiroz Alcantara to Wilbert Alfredo Torres Jr., lot Moir Street, $30,000
Kellie B. Jones and Artie Lee Jones, plus Rebecca B. Cipriani and Giacoma Cipriani to Samuel L. Farmer and Dorris A. Farmer, lot Frank Cherry Street, $150,000
Larry D. Smith to Darlene Hylton, lots Henry Street, $32,500
Eckerd Corp. of Delaware to Walgreen Co., of Illinois, 1.63 acres South Van Buren Road, $2.43 million
Brandon T. Johnson to Jacob Evans and Breanne Sims, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot NC-87, $93,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Michael G. Bledsoe to Deanna J. Sola and Jordan L. Doss, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lots Beaver-Dan Development Corp., $63,000
Ray Odean Dodson and Judith Dodson to Jimmie Wayne Williams, lot NC-704, $50,000
William A. Jolly to Penn Hardware Rentals, LLC, lots P.D. Price Estate (on Franklin Street), $55,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Jason W. White and Juana M. White to Bradley Sweatt and Shelby Sweatt, 2.90 acres “Plat of Survey for Jason and Juana White”, $132,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Edward Hairston Jr. and Sylvia Hairston to Jerry L. Graves, lot Parkhill, $13,500
Randy J. Caviness and Lynn M. Caviness to Mary Whaley Apple and Michael Winfield Apple, as tenants-in-common, lot Rocky Ford Road, $55,000
Timothy Wade Talley and Donna Jones Talley to David Masneri and Shannon Masneri, tracts Oscar Road, $405,000
Wendy W. Smith to James Ronald Smith, tract “Plat of Survey for Frank R. Penn III”, $6,000
Glenna Jackson to Darren Davis Investment Properties and Farms Inc., lot (Parcel B) Narrow Gauge Road, $130,000
Maria Luisa Pedro Hernandez to Joshua Steven Johnson and Lisbeth Anahi Johnson, lot Withersea Lane, $66,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Hayley Staunton and Wade Hampton Staunton IV to Deborah Baker Williams, lot Wiley Road, $117,000
Mindy N. Collins Gant to Taylor Kristyn (K.) Carter, lot Norman French property, $94,500
Divorces filed
Tiffany Payne Hagwood vs. Corey Thomas Hagwood
Laura Rhyne Fredell vs. Steven Craig Stikeleather
Debra Lynn Elder vs. Thomas Michael Elder
Johnny V. Freeman vs. Kristin Freeman
Divorces granted
Alma Delia L. Mendoza from Jeffrey Scott Sandoval
Ethan Loyd Bush from Jennifer Nicole Bush
Robert David Gay from Michelle Hurst Gay
April S. Williams from Shawn Adam Moore
Ivian Noscoshu Smith from Michael Smith
