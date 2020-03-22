Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Avocet Investments, LLC, to Richard Travis Loftis and Ashley Loftis, lot Pearman Estates, phase II, $78,500

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Robert L. Crouch and Deborah H. Crouch to Richard Thornton, lot Martinwood Road, $16,000

Roger Ore to Michael Carter and Wendy Carter, lot Washington Street, $45,000

Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Brason Properties, LLC, lot Grand Oaks, section E, $49,000

Hubei Homes, LLC, to Jonathan M. Moyer Jr. and Madison Paige Moyer, lot East Meadow Road, $142,000

JMG Properties of Eden, LLC, to Cornell Winchester Jr. and Samantha R. Winchester, lot Boone Road, $130,000

Donnie Ray Carter and Patrice Carter to Travis Carter and Kaitlyn Ramey, joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Creekridge, phase V, $149,000

Kevin D. Gilley to HG Investment Properties, LLC, of NC, property Patterson and Lawson streets, $11,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

David Ellis Collins to Christopher John Sia, lots S.P. Tesh property, $35,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

William Barry Moore and Melissa Moore to Acres Properties, LLC, two tracts Eden Road, $30,000

Robert S. Wilson IV and Candy S. Wilson to Jordan Chandler and Natalie Chandler, 5.472 acres Snead Road, $285,500

Brason Properties, LLC, to Dennis Allen Robinson, property Deer Run on Quarterhorse Lane, $240,000

PRICE TOWNSHIP

2019 Castle LLC, of New York, LLC, to Karl Wayne Stewart, property of B.T. Fulp and Clemmie P. Fulp, $7,500

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Dwight Hurt and DeAnna Le Vin Hurt to Andres Amaya, lot NW Market Street, $24,000

Danny L. Gunn and Bobbie S. Gunn to Alexis Tyner and Natalie F. Blake, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lots Irvin Heights, $99,000

John D. Love Oil Company Inc. to TJP of NC, LLC, property NC-14, $200,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Thomas A. Malone and Melissa J. Malone to Andy Lee Wood and Tina Slaydon Wood, 100.15 acres Slaydon Road, $214,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Ashcroft Business Park, LLC, of NC, to Stonehaven Homes Inc. of NC, lot Park Place, phase one, $36,000

WILLIAMSBURG

TOWNSHIP

James H. Foster and Holly M. Foster to Donnie Ray Smith Jr., 35 acres Plat of Survey for James Foster, $80,000

Divorces filed

Divorces filed in District Court

James Eugene Richards vs. Carol E. Richards

Kameka Nicole Miller vs. Malvin Preston Miller

Kristen Ann Fisher vs. Christopher Luke McMahan

Brittany Nicole Pena vs. Aaron L. Fauntleroy

Amy Sue Alonso-Contador vs. Jorge Alonso-Contador

Tracye Noel Bell vs. Alfonzo Benard Bell

Divorces granted

Divorces filed in District Court

Jenny L. Hall Harris vs. Darius Javar Harris

Kim Teresa S. Blackmon vs. Gary Shane Blackmon

Carmella M. Thomas Cofi vs. Adewale Cadell Cofi

Danielle Alexis Micozzi vs. Logan Scott Hulst

Esther Torres vs. Jonathan Lopez Lopez

Jerry Alexander Sherrill Jr. vs. Constance Ladson Sherrill

Charlene Yvette Morris vs. Dwayne Leroy Bennett

Bonnie Curry Hamby vs. Body Lee Hamby Jr.

