Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Avocet Investments, LLC, to Richard Travis Loftis and Ashley Loftis, lot Pearman Estates, phase II, $78,500
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Robert L. Crouch and Deborah H. Crouch to Richard Thornton, lot Martinwood Road, $16,000
Roger Ore to Michael Carter and Wendy Carter, lot Washington Street, $45,000
Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Brason Properties, LLC, lot Grand Oaks, section E, $49,000
Hubei Homes, LLC, to Jonathan M. Moyer Jr. and Madison Paige Moyer, lot East Meadow Road, $142,000
JMG Properties of Eden, LLC, to Cornell Winchester Jr. and Samantha R. Winchester, lot Boone Road, $130,000
Donnie Ray Carter and Patrice Carter to Travis Carter and Kaitlyn Ramey, joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Creekridge, phase V, $149,000
Kevin D. Gilley to HG Investment Properties, LLC, of NC, property Patterson and Lawson streets, $11,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
David Ellis Collins to Christopher John Sia, lots S.P. Tesh property, $35,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
William Barry Moore and Melissa Moore to Acres Properties, LLC, two tracts Eden Road, $30,000
Robert S. Wilson IV and Candy S. Wilson to Jordan Chandler and Natalie Chandler, 5.472 acres Snead Road, $285,500
Brason Properties, LLC, to Dennis Allen Robinson, property Deer Run on Quarterhorse Lane, $240,000
PRICE TOWNSHIP
2019 Castle LLC, of New York, LLC, to Karl Wayne Stewart, property of B.T. Fulp and Clemmie P. Fulp, $7,500
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Dwight Hurt and DeAnna Le Vin Hurt to Andres Amaya, lot NW Market Street, $24,000
Danny L. Gunn and Bobbie S. Gunn to Alexis Tyner and Natalie F. Blake, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lots Irvin Heights, $99,000
John D. Love Oil Company Inc. to TJP of NC, LLC, property NC-14, $200,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Thomas A. Malone and Melissa J. Malone to Andy Lee Wood and Tina Slaydon Wood, 100.15 acres Slaydon Road, $214,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Ashcroft Business Park, LLC, of NC, to Stonehaven Homes Inc. of NC, lot Park Place, phase one, $36,000
WILLIAMSBURG
TOWNSHIP
James H. Foster and Holly M. Foster to Donnie Ray Smith Jr., 35 acres Plat of Survey for James Foster, $80,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
James Eugene Richards vs. Carol E. Richards
Kameka Nicole Miller vs. Malvin Preston Miller
Kristen Ann Fisher vs. Christopher Luke McMahan
Brittany Nicole Pena vs. Aaron L. Fauntleroy
Amy Sue Alonso-Contador vs. Jorge Alonso-Contador
Tracye Noel Bell vs. Alfonzo Benard Bell
Divorces granted
Divorces filed in District Court
Jenny L. Hall Harris vs. Darius Javar Harris
Kim Teresa S. Blackmon vs. Gary Shane Blackmon
Carmella M. Thomas Cofi vs. Adewale Cadell Cofi
Danielle Alexis Micozzi vs. Logan Scott Hulst
Esther Torres vs. Jonathan Lopez Lopez
Jerry Alexander Sherrill Jr. vs. Constance Ladson Sherrill
Charlene Yvette Morris vs. Dwayne Leroy Bennett
Bonnie Curry Hamby vs. Body Lee Hamby Jr.
