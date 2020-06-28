Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

James Smith Builders, LLC, to Michael Dean Hamilton and Margaret Monroe Hamilton, property “Plat of Survey for James Smith Builders,” $271,000

Janice T. Campbell to Daniel James Wudarczyk and Rhonda Lynn Wudarczyk, 4.815 acres Linwood Road, $95,000

Always Evolving Properties, LLC, to Jose Ferreira and Marleny Ferreira, lot Northcrest Drive, $10,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jane Strike and Eldon Strike to Cory Alan Forrest and Kathryn Forrest, lots Roulhac Knolls on Farrell Street, $114,500

Truest Bank to Bonnie L. Smith, 1.23 acres Gravel Hill Road, $9,000

Joseph Daniel Herring plus Larry Nelson Conley and Patricia G. Conley, to Evan Ross Dix and Kayla R. Dix, lot The Meadows, phase I, $175,000

Lisa Stewart McKinney to Marcus S. Simmons, one-acre property Cascade Road, $100,000

Carlos A. Ellison and Charla J. Ellison to Kendra R. Graber, lot Sunset Hills, section A, $118,000

SECURE Inc. to Harry G. Nemec and Ms. Kaye F. Fairer, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Dishmon Loop, $16,000

Trevor C. Gardner and Nicole Gardner to Destiny A. Fish, lot The Landing, Lot 2, $147,500

Stephen Bradley Corcoran Jr. and Taylor Pierce Corcoran to Alicia Renee martin, lot The Meadows, phase I, $177,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Christopher L. Johnson and Misty A. Johnson to Jennifer Bull Stone, lot Trillium Lane, in The Country, phase I, $276,000

T.U.G. Builders Inc. to Toni Pradetto Denny and Douglas Roy Denny, lot Sitting Rock Farms, phase I, $353,000

Michael Seguin and Constance Seguin to Philip D. Stringer and Patricia J. Stringer, property Foulks Road, $450,000

Kimberly M. Fink and Adam J. Foust to Laurence Allwardt and Sharon Allwardt, lot Farmview Drive, $165,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Jeral P. Johnson and Angela Johnson to Julie Laakso, three tracts NC-1354 or Bennett Road, $118,000

Pine State Builders Inc. of NC, to Christopher Jason Hilton, lot Beech Bend Court subdivision, phase 2, $22,000

Nikki L. Martin and Christopher C. Martin to Kirk W. Wade and Sandie Lynnette Wade, 15.87 acres Fletcher Pratt property, $280,000

David M. Shelton to Josel Karina Moore and Chase Tyrone Moore, 1.374 acres +/- “Per subdivision Plat for David Shelton,” $15,500

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

A.E.S. Premium Financing, LLC, of NC, to Andrews Properties of the Triad, LLC, of NC, lot Thomas Street, $28,000

Timothy Wade Talley and Donna Talley to Kenneth Mark Jenkins, lot US-158, $127,500

Timothy Wade Talley and Donna Talley to Kenneth Mark Jenkins, 24.15 acres US-158, $335,000

Richard Lee Rice Jr. and Pamela B. Rice to Randy Lynn Hankins and Sarah Margaret Hankins, lot Grooms Road, $500.00

Richard Lee Rice Jr. and Pamela B. Rice to Randy Lynn Hankins and Sarah Margaret Hankins, lot Allen Road, $500.00

David J. Duff and Nilsa Carrero to Christopher Lee Johnson and Misty Alena Johnson, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, phase I, on Scarlet Oak Court, $307,000

Sagamore Homes NC Inc. of NC, to Zachary D. Burchette and Hillary H. Burchette, lot Marguerite Court, $308,000

Davida D. Porter, Sole Heir of the Estate of David L. Porter, to William T. Capp, lot P.A. Drum Estate, $110,000

James C. Setliff and Linda P. Setliff to Richie Allen Pegram and Judy Annette Pegram, Subdivision of lots in South Belmont, $215,000

Robert L. Daniel and Shirley W. Daniel to David R. Gilchrist and Lisa Lynn Waynick, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Pennrose Drive, $270,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Tina Camacho to Bonnie L. Smith, 1.23 acres Gravel Hill Road, $9,000

Glenn Vernon to Serita R. Leake, tracts Lawsonville Acres, $150,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Brenda L. Gwynn to Elohee Hetepu El-Bey, lot NC-1987 or Salem Church Road, $140,000

Tags

Load comments