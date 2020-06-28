Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
James Smith Builders, LLC, to Michael Dean Hamilton and Margaret Monroe Hamilton, property “Plat of Survey for James Smith Builders,” $271,000
Janice T. Campbell to Daniel James Wudarczyk and Rhonda Lynn Wudarczyk, 4.815 acres Linwood Road, $95,000
Always Evolving Properties, LLC, to Jose Ferreira and Marleny Ferreira, lot Northcrest Drive, $10,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Jane Strike and Eldon Strike to Cory Alan Forrest and Kathryn Forrest, lots Roulhac Knolls on Farrell Street, $114,500
Truest Bank to Bonnie L. Smith, 1.23 acres Gravel Hill Road, $9,000
Joseph Daniel Herring plus Larry Nelson Conley and Patricia G. Conley, to Evan Ross Dix and Kayla R. Dix, lot The Meadows, phase I, $175,000
Lisa Stewart McKinney to Marcus S. Simmons, one-acre property Cascade Road, $100,000
Carlos A. Ellison and Charla J. Ellison to Kendra R. Graber, lot Sunset Hills, section A, $118,000
SECURE Inc. to Harry G. Nemec and Ms. Kaye F. Fairer, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Dishmon Loop, $16,000
Trevor C. Gardner and Nicole Gardner to Destiny A. Fish, lot The Landing, Lot 2, $147,500
Stephen Bradley Corcoran Jr. and Taylor Pierce Corcoran to Alicia Renee martin, lot The Meadows, phase I, $177,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Christopher L. Johnson and Misty A. Johnson to Jennifer Bull Stone, lot Trillium Lane, in The Country, phase I, $276,000
T.U.G. Builders Inc. to Toni Pradetto Denny and Douglas Roy Denny, lot Sitting Rock Farms, phase I, $353,000
Michael Seguin and Constance Seguin to Philip D. Stringer and Patricia J. Stringer, property Foulks Road, $450,000
Kimberly M. Fink and Adam J. Foust to Laurence Allwardt and Sharon Allwardt, lot Farmview Drive, $165,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Jeral P. Johnson and Angela Johnson to Julie Laakso, three tracts NC-1354 or Bennett Road, $118,000
Pine State Builders Inc. of NC, to Christopher Jason Hilton, lot Beech Bend Court subdivision, phase 2, $22,000
Nikki L. Martin and Christopher C. Martin to Kirk W. Wade and Sandie Lynnette Wade, 15.87 acres Fletcher Pratt property, $280,000
David M. Shelton to Josel Karina Moore and Chase Tyrone Moore, 1.374 acres +/- “Per subdivision Plat for David Shelton,” $15,500
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
A.E.S. Premium Financing, LLC, of NC, to Andrews Properties of the Triad, LLC, of NC, lot Thomas Street, $28,000
Timothy Wade Talley and Donna Talley to Kenneth Mark Jenkins, lot US-158, $127,500
Timothy Wade Talley and Donna Talley to Kenneth Mark Jenkins, 24.15 acres US-158, $335,000
Richard Lee Rice Jr. and Pamela B. Rice to Randy Lynn Hankins and Sarah Margaret Hankins, lot Grooms Road, $500.00
Richard Lee Rice Jr. and Pamela B. Rice to Randy Lynn Hankins and Sarah Margaret Hankins, lot Allen Road, $500.00
David J. Duff and Nilsa Carrero to Christopher Lee Johnson and Misty Alena Johnson, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, phase I, on Scarlet Oak Court, $307,000
Sagamore Homes NC Inc. of NC, to Zachary D. Burchette and Hillary H. Burchette, lot Marguerite Court, $308,000
Davida D. Porter, Sole Heir of the Estate of David L. Porter, to William T. Capp, lot P.A. Drum Estate, $110,000
James C. Setliff and Linda P. Setliff to Richie Allen Pegram and Judy Annette Pegram, Subdivision of lots in South Belmont, $215,000
Robert L. Daniel and Shirley W. Daniel to David R. Gilchrist and Lisa Lynn Waynick, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Pennrose Drive, $270,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Tina Camacho to Bonnie L. Smith, 1.23 acres Gravel Hill Road, $9,000
Glenn Vernon to Serita R. Leake, tracts Lawsonville Acres, $150,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Brenda L. Gwynn to Elohee Hetepu El-Bey, lot NC-1987 or Salem Church Road, $140,000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.