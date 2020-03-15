Property transfers

BROWN SUMMIT

TOWNSHIP

Ronnie Christopher Lawson and Emily D. Lawson to Andrew Thomas Duxbury and Darcy Nicole Duxbury, lot Tyler Woods on Brann River Trail, $260,000

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Bradley Ray Walsh and Tamra W. Walsh to Jerry L. McMichael and Lora H. McMichael, 6.000 acres NC-1178, $96,000

Robert D. Spradley and Diana C. Spradley to Douglas Blane Russell and Sonya Annette Russell, 24.70 acres “Plat of Survey for Harold L. Joyce and Billie M. Joyce,” $425,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

DBi of Eastern Carolina, LLC, to Hutchins RC Holdings, LLC, tract 5, Eden Mall, $200,000

Monroe Scott Wray and Betty H. Wray to Monument of Faith Ministries Inc., lots south Hamilton Street, $20,000

Monroe Scott Wray and Betty H. Wray to Monument of Faith Ministries Inc., lot Early Avenue, $115,000

Erica L. Brandon and Michael Brandon to Gary D. Crouch III and Jaylyn C. Crouch, lot Creekridge, phase V, $140,000

William K. Robertson and Wanda Y. Robertson to Amy Hsiao Hung Chen, lot Irvin River Heights, $122,500

Clyde Eugene Vernon and Sandra W. Vernon to David Richard Ellis, lot Pervie Bolick Street, $110,000

Felicia West and Steven L. West to Mario Lopez, lot Maryland Avenue, $20,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

NC 73 Inc., to Jason Christopher Bigart and Katheryn Marie Bigart, lot NC-770, $25,000

Harry Kallam Stephens and Kathy Davis Stephens to Amy L. Roberts, tracts “Plat of Survey for Isabell K. Stephens Heirs,” $56,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

David L. Devine and Robin S. Devine to Mark C. Loye and Kimberly H. Loye, lot Pannel Road, $230,000

Cory R. Scott and Jacqueline A. Scott to Larry D. Baize, lots Shallimah Hills, $230,000

Linda Robertson Dixon to Michael L. Robertson and Linda S. Robertson, 1.079 acres Inez Robertson Estate, $14,500

Dale Contoney Simpson to Rodolfo Garcia Jr., two tracts Arlington and Piedmont streets, $22,500

William Todd McDonald and Carmen McDonald to HCBS NC RE, LLC, of NC, lots McCoy Farm, $150,000

Glenda Dodd Caldwell to Score Properties, LLC, lot Jewell Road, $8,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Melissa Ellington and Jack Ellington to Brian E. Harbour, lot Mount Carmel Church Road, $70,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Brason Properties, LLC, to Daniel E. Small, lot McCoy Road, $172,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Ronald Scott Barham and Melanie F. Barham to Walter H. Moore Jr., property Mildred H. Edwards Estate, $34,500

Divorces filed

Angela Sue Flynn Bowman vs. Michael Dale Bowman

April Branon Rhoades vs. Robert Alexander Rhoades

Cynthia Ann Sutton Durham vs. Joseph Allen Durham

Lori Frear Morton vs. Jerry William Morton Jr.

Gary Richard Hocking vs. Cathryn Joy Hocking

Derrick Lamont Leary vs. Lawanda Jenelle Leary

Divorces granted

Amanda Lynn Bailey from Jamie Duane Bailey

Hai Ho Nguyen from Kim Huyen Nguyen

Kelly Marie G. Dailer from Andrew Steven Dailer

Latisha M. Lewis Allen from Daniel Lamont Allen

Courtney Taylor Jones Owens from Nicholas Daniel Owens

Dadria Renee Scott Govan from Joe Nathan Govan

