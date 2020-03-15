Property transfers
BROWN SUMMIT
TOWNSHIP
Ronnie Christopher Lawson and Emily D. Lawson to Andrew Thomas Duxbury and Darcy Nicole Duxbury, lot Tyler Woods on Brann River Trail, $260,000
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Bradley Ray Walsh and Tamra W. Walsh to Jerry L. McMichael and Lora H. McMichael, 6.000 acres NC-1178, $96,000
Robert D. Spradley and Diana C. Spradley to Douglas Blane Russell and Sonya Annette Russell, 24.70 acres “Plat of Survey for Harold L. Joyce and Billie M. Joyce,” $425,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
DBi of Eastern Carolina, LLC, to Hutchins RC Holdings, LLC, tract 5, Eden Mall, $200,000
Monroe Scott Wray and Betty H. Wray to Monument of Faith Ministries Inc., lots south Hamilton Street, $20,000
Monroe Scott Wray and Betty H. Wray to Monument of Faith Ministries Inc., lot Early Avenue, $115,000
Erica L. Brandon and Michael Brandon to Gary D. Crouch III and Jaylyn C. Crouch, lot Creekridge, phase V, $140,000
William K. Robertson and Wanda Y. Robertson to Amy Hsiao Hung Chen, lot Irvin River Heights, $122,500
Clyde Eugene Vernon and Sandra W. Vernon to David Richard Ellis, lot Pervie Bolick Street, $110,000
Felicia West and Steven L. West to Mario Lopez, lot Maryland Avenue, $20,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
NC 73 Inc., to Jason Christopher Bigart and Katheryn Marie Bigart, lot NC-770, $25,000
Harry Kallam Stephens and Kathy Davis Stephens to Amy L. Roberts, tracts “Plat of Survey for Isabell K. Stephens Heirs,” $56,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
David L. Devine and Robin S. Devine to Mark C. Loye and Kimberly H. Loye, lot Pannel Road, $230,000
Cory R. Scott and Jacqueline A. Scott to Larry D. Baize, lots Shallimah Hills, $230,000
Linda Robertson Dixon to Michael L. Robertson and Linda S. Robertson, 1.079 acres Inez Robertson Estate, $14,500
Dale Contoney Simpson to Rodolfo Garcia Jr., two tracts Arlington and Piedmont streets, $22,500
William Todd McDonald and Carmen McDonald to HCBS NC RE, LLC, of NC, lots McCoy Farm, $150,000
Glenda Dodd Caldwell to Score Properties, LLC, lot Jewell Road, $8,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Melissa Ellington and Jack Ellington to Brian E. Harbour, lot Mount Carmel Church Road, $70,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Brason Properties, LLC, to Daniel E. Small, lot McCoy Road, $172,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Ronald Scott Barham and Melanie F. Barham to Walter H. Moore Jr., property Mildred H. Edwards Estate, $34,500
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Angela Sue Flynn Bowman vs. Michael Dale Bowman
April Branon Rhoades vs. Robert Alexander Rhoades
Cynthia Ann Sutton Durham vs. Joseph Allen Durham
Lori Frear Morton vs. Jerry William Morton Jr.
Gary Richard Hocking vs. Cathryn Joy Hocking
Derrick Lamont Leary vs. Lawanda Jenelle Leary
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Amanda Lynn Bailey from Jamie Duane Bailey
Hai Ho Nguyen from Kim Huyen Nguyen
Kelly Marie G. Dailer from Andrew Steven Dailer
Latisha M. Lewis Allen from Daniel Lamont Allen
Courtney Taylor Jones Owens from Nicholas Daniel Owens
Dadria Renee Scott Govan from Joe Nathan Govan
