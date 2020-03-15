WENTWORTH Residents recently sampled barbecue from local vendors while learning about its history during an annual Black History Month program at the Museum and Archives of Rockingham County (MARC).
The menu for the Feb. 29 program titled “Food for Thought Taster-Talk — Barbecue” was a blend of African American cooking, including pickled pigs feet, and pork and chicken barbecue, ribs and meatballs.
“You can’t find food any better than the recipes developed by our African American brothers and sisters,” said Elaine McCollum the chairwoman of the program committee. “This tasting has become one of our most popular programs.”
McCollum said Valencia Abbott brought this program to the museum’s attention several years ago. Since then, Abbott has presented a new program on a new area of early African American cooking.
And, Abbott said, last month’s session drew the most attendees to date.
Barbecue is an American tradition of enslaved African and Native American peoples, Abbott said, explaining that the word has its roots in Africa.
Using slides, Abbott said famed American jazz singer, dancer and bandleader Cab Calloway, who was associated with the Cotton Club in Harlem, defined barbecue as “a girlfriend, a beauty,” in a jive dictionary.
American trumpeter Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong, one of the most influential figures in jazz, sang and recorded “Struttin’ With Some Barbecue,” a top record showing his love of the food.
“Barbecue actually means grilling/cooking meat over a fire and smoke,” Abbott said. It began in the late 1600s in America.
She explained that barbecue is prepared differently in different societies and cultures, creating competitions in those areas as to who has the best product.
In the 1800s, the region had a number of plantations. While showing a clip from “Gone With the Wind” featuring a barbecue at Tara Plantation, Abbott pointed out that slaves were cooking and serving food to slave owners and their guests.
“These were the people that were creating (cooking) the hogs and sauce. These were the meals that eventually trickled down to us,” she said.
Barbecue was common in Rockingham County, as evidenced by a 1845 advertisement for “Deduction Day” at Mayo Park, Abbott said, showing a slide of the advertisement.
However, barbecues were not common in the South in the 1800s. They were for special occasions, such as July 4, weddings and especially political rallies, she said. In the black community, she said, barbecue was not an everyday occurrence but, a place of celebration.
She noted that most restaurants were owned by white people with “whites up front, black people were cooking in the back.”
In 1965, barbecue was termed “Rebellion Food” during the march on Selma, Ala., Abbott said, adding that Barbara Bethune had opened a barbecue place in 1964 in South Carolina.
Then, in the 1950s, Georgia Gilmore opened her “Club from NoWhere” in Montgmery, Ala. Over the years, she fed Martin Luther King Jr. as well as two presidents, Abbott said.
“People do not understand our people, their culture,” she told her audience. “We need to start telling our stories and our history.”
After Abbott concluded her presentation, Anthony Galloway recalled visiting his grandmother, a descendant of one of three slave families on the Galloway Farm near Eden. He said his mother was Cherokee/Comanche but his father’s family lived on the Galloway Farm.
Galloway told of watching people digging a pit, putting chicken wire on top of it, then a pig covered with a layer of burlap.
“Sometimes sauce was put on it as it cooked; other times, it was added after cooking was complete,” he said. “It was beautiful.”
